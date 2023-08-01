Samsung is Working on a Galaxy Ring

Share the joy

Samsung Galaxy Ring May Launch Next Year

A smart ring is one of the wearables that incorporates advanced technology to offer various functionalities beyond the traditional use of a regular ring. The smart ring market is said to reach $34.87 billion by 2032.

According to a report, the South Korean company is on the verge of starting mass production of its Galaxy ring.

It will soon enter its final stages as soon as the production challenges are resolved. The product will soon become a reality.

When Will It Be Available?

The report states that the production hurdles may be resolved next month. But the product will only hit the market next year.

The reason for this is the required medical clearance it needs for a health-tracking device.

Although this ring is worn like a traditional ring, it comes with various health features. It can track your physical activities, like steps taken, calories burned, distance traveled, etc. It can also track and analyze your sleep patterns.

It will gather your health data to give you detailed insights about your health.

Rumors of the company making its own smart ring have been around since last year. As mentioned, even though the hurdles will be cleared next month, the product development phase can still take up to eight months.

Samsung Galaxy smart ring may have similar features as the Oura ring. It means that it may focus on sleep tracking and offers comprehensive insights into your sleep patterns, including total sleep time, sleep efficiency, time spent in different sleep stages, and the number of awakenings during the night.

It also provides a readiness core each morning. It gives you an indication of how well-rested and prepared your body is for the day ahead.

However, some speculate that the ring could take a different path. That is, it could be used as a VR/AR headset controller. This could be an accessory to its Vision Pro rival giving Samsung an edge over the spatial hardware of Apple in terms of hand-tracking.

What Features to Look Forward to?

Most smart rings come with a variety of features. The specific functionalities may vary depending on the brand and model.

Receiving incoming call alerts, text messages, emails, social media updates, and other notifications from your smartphone directly on the smart ring. It may vibrate or use LED lights to alert you.

You can also monitor your daily physical activities, such as steps taken, distance traveled, and calories burned. Some smart rings act as fitness trackers to help you keep track of your exercise routines.

Sleep tracking is another feature of some smart rings. It can measure and analyze your sleep patterns, including total sleep time, sleep efficiency, and time spent in different sleep stages (deep, REM, light sleep). Sleep tracking can offer insights into sleep quality and help you improve your sleep habits.

The smart ring can continuously track your heart rate throughout the day, which can provide valuable information about your cardiovascular health and stress levels.

You may also find advanced smart rings that can monitor your body temperature, which may help detect changes related to illness or other health conditions.

