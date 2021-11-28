Samsung is Ending Galaxy Note Production

Share the joy













This is bad news if you’re hoping Samsung Galaxy Note will return triumphantly.

https://www.etnews.com/20211125000129?mc=em_001_00001

Ending Production of Galaxy Note

According to ETNews, a Korean news site, there won’t be Samsung Galaxy Note 22 coming. It’s also reported that the production of Galaxy Note 20 in 2020 has reached its end.

In addition to killing Note production, Samsung is also said to be pulling its existing models.

Instead of producing more Galaxy Notes, the phone maker is said to add the amazing features of the Note line to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Ultra Model

One of the flagship features that sets the Note line apart is the built-in S Pen. And the upcoming Ultra model will have this iconic feature.

Some pieces of information started to pop up online about the Galaxy S22 Ultra several months ago. This new model appears to be the successor of the Galaxy Note. It will be thicker than the rest of the S22 line. The thickness will ensure it can accommodate the S Pen.

The 6.8-inch display is as large as the Note 20 Ultra.

However, Samsung hasn’t confirmed the production of the Galaxy S22 series yet. But the company is known to keep its phone launch a secret. If you consider the appearance of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, then it won’t be that difficult to say goodbye to the Note series.

Foldable Phones

Samsung’s reason to stop producing the Note series is that it wants to focus on making foldable phones, ETNews says. By killing the Note, the company can reduce costs and improve the efficiency of its processes.

The company wants to replace the sales volume of its Note line by adding Galaxy Z fold and Galaxy Z flip in the coming years. Two years ago, the company shipped more than 12 million Note units while it only managed to ship 9 million Note models last year.

Samsung wants to ship 13 million units of foldable phones next year.

The company typically introduced its Galaxy S flagship in the first part of the year. The Galaxy Note is usually launched in the second half.

ETNews says that the Z fold and Z flip will take over the second-half flash ship device. Recent reports stated that Galaxy S22 series will be revealed in the early part of February next year.

The launch event for the Galaxy S21 was held in January 2021. But because of chip shortages and shipping delays, Samsung may not release the Ultra series in early 2022. Samsung may start mass-producing Galaxy Z models in the third quarter next year.

Price of Galaxy S22 Ultra

Since there’s no confirmation yet from Samsung about the release of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, there’s no definite information about its price. However, the upcoming model might be sold at $1,199.

Hopefully, the current chip shortages won’t pose a serious problem next year. The chip shortage is one of the reasons the company skipped introducing its Galaxy Note this year. There’s an imbalance in the supply and demand of chips. Thankfully, business leaders are meeting partners around the world to solve this issue.

