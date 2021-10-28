Samsung is Building Cloud Gaming Platform to TV Lineup

Share the joy













It will only work on Tizen-powered Smart TVs.

Cloud Gaming Platform for Samsung TV

On Tuesday, Samsung held its Samsung Developer Conference to introduce a slew of features and services for its smart TVs. Video communication is one of the areas that the company wants to focus on.

It announced that it has teamed up with Google to boost video calling experience by integrating AI-enabled focus and zoom. With such a feature, users can connect a supported webcam to a smart TV to detect faces with the use of AI. It can also enlarge the face so you will be put in the perfect frame.

The company also teased its plan to introduce a cloud game platform. Samsung didn’t elaborate on the details of the said service. However, the platform would allow Samsung TV owners to play games without the need for high-end hardware.

In that case, you could play console, instead of mobile games on your TV.

In 2021, the company tried this platform by teaming up with Gaikai, a cloud gaming platform that allows users to experience not-console-like quality gaming. The said feature became available through Smart Hub.

However, the cloud gaming service didn’t go that far because Sony bought Gaikai.

At that time, Internet connections were not as fast as they are today. These days, people know the concept of game streaming. The audience is wider and it’s focused on TVs.

The cloud gaming market has several challenges. In February, Google shut down Stadia’s internal game studios. Instead, it began to license Stadia tech companies, such as AT&T.

Samsung may have to face a few challenges and heavyweights to ensure its success in the cloud gaming world. The cloud gaming world is increasingly competitive. GeForce Now, for instance, is now offering a new subscription tier to support RTX 3080, high-end hardware. Xbox will soon be built into streaming sticks and TVs because of the growing cloud gaming options.

If you don’t have dedicated gaming hardware, it won’t be a problem. However, you need to have fast internet that can keep up. It also must not have a data cap.

The Growing Popularity of Cloud Gaming

The market is said to grow even further in 2027. It’s anticipated because of the Internet services and the ability of users to access games on the cloud. Network infrastructure developments that offer lower latency allow gamers to stream XR gaming seamlessly.

In addition to cloud gaming, the company is also working on resolving compatibility issues and providing support for more gaming controllers. For now, there are over 10 gaming controllers that Samsung TV supports. But the number will increase after adding support for Bluetooth and USB HID device profiles.

Samsun TVs will also get new accessibility AI-powered features. These would include Closed captions that won’t overlap with the text within the content. They also include the ability to magnify the sign language area. Plus, they would have a 3D avatar feature that can translate TV menus into sign language.

