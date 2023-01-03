Samsung introduces foldable, slidable Flex Hybrid OLED

Share the joy

Samsung will hold an exclusive exhibit on January 4-7 where Samsung Display will introduce innovative OLED products of all sizes. And it starts off with the Flex Hybrid OLED.

The Flex Hybrid OLED combines both foldable and slidable features in one display. Future large screen slidable devices are also in the pipeline, the prototype of future laptops.

Its QD-OLED 2023 will have brighter, more realistic images. The company applied its advanced optimization algorithm, IntelliSense AI and new OLED HyperEfficient EL material to make this possible.

Samsung Display has introduced next-gen foldables and slidable devices in the past.

Samsung Display’s ‘Flex Hybrid’ combining foldable and slidable

At CES 2023, the company looks to showcase its future smart mobile device with the Flex Hybrid.

Foldable technology is applied to the left side of the screen with slidable technology on the right side of the Flex Hybrid.

Users can enjoy movies and videos on the 10.5-inch display in aspect ratio of 4:3 or on the 12.4-inch larger screen in 16:10 screen ratio.

Samsung Display’s ‘Flex Slidable Duet’ expanded in both directions

The 17-inch large-screen slidable display will make its first public appearance at CES 2023.

The slidable display has two concepts: Flex Slidable Solo that expands the screen in one direction, and Flex Slidable Duet that expands the display in both directions.

The display is only 13-14 inches, but it can be expanded to 17.3 inches for multitasking purposes, playing games, or watching movies.

‘QD-OLED 2023’ with advanced AI algorithm and HyperEfficient EL material

QD-OLED display technology will make it to CES as an upgraded version from last year. It will be called QD-OLED 2023.

Samsung Display completed its 2023 lineup by adding QD-OLED displays to the super-large 77-inch TV.

The QD-OLED family also includes 55-, 65-, and 34-inch displays. Apart from that, it has a 49-inch ultra-wide monitor.

The 2023 lineup products are applied with advanced optimization algorithm IntelliSense AI and new OLED HyperEfficient EL material to improve the color brightness of each RGB.

The maximum brightness of combined RGB color brightness becomes more than 2,000 nits to enhance image quality.

Samsung Display’s Super Large 77-inch QD-OLED for TVs

Samsung Display’s Ultra-side 49-inch QD-OLED for monitors

The company announced that QD-OLED 2023 comes with less power consumption of 2022 model up to 25 percent. To achieve this, it applied high-efficiency organic materials and more advanced AI technology.

The consumers will be able to enjoy accurate colors and richer picture quality on bright screens as well as dark screens while reducing power consumption.

“OLED is in the limelight as a key part of luxurious car interior design as it adds ‘perfect black expression’ to design.” said a Samsung Display official.

“With Samsung Display’s flexible and curved design products, we’re able to offer a variety of automotive solutions.”

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

