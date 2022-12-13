Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra official specs appear on TENAA

Share the joy

Samsung often launches its flagship Galaxy S series devices in the first two months of each year. As the yearend looms, the expected launch of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra is drawing near. And a major leak of the high-end variant in this lineup has surfaced.

With model number SM-S9180, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was listed on TENAA certification. And it revealed the major specifications of the device.

The specifications are discussed below:

6.8 inches AMOLED Display with 2K+ Resolution (3088*1440p)

16.7 Million Display Color Depth

Dimensions: 163.4×78.1×8.9 mm

Weight: 233g

Octa-Core chipset with max 3.36GHz frequency (Snapdragon 8 Gen2)

4855mAh Battery (with expected 25W charging, as per 3C Certification)

Quad Rear Camera Setup (2MP+108MP+12MP+12MP) and Front 12MP Lens

Under Display Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock Support

8GB and 12GB RAM with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB Storage

In the TENAA listing, the chipset has a peak 3.36GHz frequency. It means the Galaxy S23 Ultra will use an overclocked version of Snapdragon 8 Gen2. The frequency of the main core is the one difference. The other cores’ frequencies are the same.

The camera setup is changed. The Galaxy S23 will come with a new 2MP, 108MP, 12MP, and another 12MP lens on the backside.

The previous flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra has the following camera lenses: 108MP+10MP+10MP+12MP. On the front, the selfie camera is now lower at 12MP instead of a 40MP lens from the predecessor.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra was listed on 3C Certification. It means Samsung has decided to stick with its 25W charging. But the leaked specifications show that the all-new Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with a different and new kind of technology.

Samsung is expected to release its Galaxy S23 series between the first two months of next year.

