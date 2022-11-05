Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch in February 2023 with Snapdragon chipsets only

Share the joy

Samsung will launch its Galaxy S23 series phones in the first week of February, reports the Korean media. And it may be the first Galaxy flagship launch with the same chipset worldwide.

Rumors have been circulating for months that the Galaxy S23 series phones will only have Snapdragon chipsets out of the box.

In chipset maker Qualcomm’s Q4 earnings call, CFO Akash Palkhiwala said they expect a strong second half of March in Q1 2023. This falls on the first months of sales for the Galaxy S23 series phones.

Palkhiwala said that Qualcomm has moved from a 75% share (of chipsets) in the Galaxy S22 series to a global share. It means Qualcomm chipsets only for all S23 series phones.

“So from a March quarter perspective, you’re right, the benefit from the Samsung launch for the new phone would be in the in kind of the second half of the March quarter. So it comes in towards the end of the quarter, but that will be an advantage, whereas our share from 75% in G S22 goes up to global share in G S23,” he said.

The three Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones—S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra—have already passed the Geekbench test exclusively with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon established that they have a multiyear partnership with Samsung. This will bring Snapdragon chipset to all premium Samsung Galaxy phones worldwide.

“In handsets, we entered into a new multiyear agreement with Samsung, expanding the use of Snapdragon platforms for future premium Samsung Galaxy products globally,” said Amon.

Still, a report from April 2022 suggests an in-house, Exynos-powered Galaxy S23 series may also come out.

Samsung Exynos chips from its Samsung MX (Mobile eXperience) division have been a disappointment so far.

