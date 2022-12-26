Samsung Galaxy S23 battery specs leaked

Share the joy

2022 is about to end. Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S23 lineup in February next year. Rumors and claims are surfacing at a fast pace, revealing more information and details about the flagship devices.

The famous blogger @IceUniverse has revealed the entire Galaxy S23 battery specifications for the series.

According to the Samsung-oriented leakster, the batteries of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will bump up their capacity from the predecessors. Still, they have no changes to the charging speeds.

The blogger says the basic variant Galaxy S23 standard model will have a 3900mAh battery. It will support 25W fast charging and may use the EP-TA800 charger.

The Galaxy S23+ will have a 4700mAh battery and 45W charging.

The high-end variant Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to carry a 5000mAh battery and support 45W quick charging. Samsung has been implementing this on its Ultra devices since early 2020.

Compared to the previous models, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will have a higher 200mAh battery capacity. But the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the same battery capacity as in Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Reports say that Samsung is unlikely to change the body dimensions and display size of its upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup.

In terms of hardware, reports claim that the Ultra variant will have a 200MP primary camera lens.

The entire Galaxy S23 series will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. These are overclocked versions with 3.36GHz peak frequency in most regions.

In some areas, Samsung may release a few Exynos 2230/2300 5G powered Galaxy S23 models.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen2 is based on a 4nm TSMC manufacturing process. It features the following cores:

1x Cortex-X3 Super Core (@3.36GHz)

2x Cortex-A715

2x Cortex-A710 Performance cores (@2.8GHz)

3x Cortex-A510 energy-efficient cores (@2.0GHz)

Rumors already suggest that Samsung has set the launch date to February 1.

