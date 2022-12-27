Samsung Galaxy S22 sales this year are short of 30 million target

Share the joy

Market research firm Counterpoint Research has reported that the average selling unit price (ASP) of Samsung Electronics’ smartphones in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 increased by only 2% year-on-year.

Galaxy Z Flip and Fold shipments doubled and 5G smartphones grew by 27% from the same period last year. ASP growth was limited due to the slow performance of the flagship devices.

The Galaxy S22 series failed to exceed or even reach the company’s goal of 30 million shipments contrary to the industry’s initial expectations.

Samsung Electronics revenue fell 4% year-on-year. Its share of global smartphones dropped by 0.2 percentage points.



The ASP gap with Apple will widen. In the last two quarters of this year, Apple achieved a 10% year-on-year growth in revenue and a 7% growth in ASP.

Market research firm Omdia reports that Samsung Electronics and Apple’s smartphone ASPs were $383 and $959, respectively.



“As Apple’s revenue and ASP increased, global smartphone shipments increased at the same time,” adding, “We are seeing the effect of launching from the previous (iPhone 13 series) to the recent iPhone 14,” says Counterpoint Research analyst Hamit Singh Wholia.

Brand Position

The image of Samsung smartphones has become ambiguous globally. It is the company with the largest number of smartphone shipments.

Mid-to-high-end phones accounted for most of its shipments. It is limited to some markets such as Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America. This narrows the gap with Chinese companies.



Last year, the model with the most shipments in global smartphone market was the Galaxy A12. It had a total of 51.8 million units shipped.

Among the top 10 models, only two were Samsung models – Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02 (18.3 million units). The other spots were filled by Apple flagship models from the iPhone 11 to 13.



The trivial effect of Samsung foldables in the rest of the markets, except South Korea and Europe, is quite a challenge.

Market research firm DSCC reports that the global foldable phone shipments are set to pass 12.5 million units this year. This is higher than the 10 million units in 2021. Still, it is limited to a few regions like Korea and Europe.



The proportion of Galaxy Z Flip4 among Samsung smartphone supplies by region show that Korea and Europe have remained in the 30% to 40% range after the initial launch.

Its share in the US market is falling sharply. The proportion of Galaxy Z Flip4 supply in the United States is expected to drop from 29% in the third and fourth quarters to 7% in the fourth quarter.

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy S23 series in February 2022.

