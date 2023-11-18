Sam Altman Out as CEO of OpenAI — What’s Next to OpenAI?

Share the joy

Sam Altman Fired as CEO

OpenAI was established in December 2015. It was founded by Sam Altman, Elon Musk, Ilya Sutskever, John Schulman, Greg Brockman, and Wojciech Zaremba. The goal of it is to advance AI in a way that “benefits humanity as a whole.”

Sam Altman and Elon Musk were instrumental in its formation and initial funding.

In the recent announcement by the organization, however, Sam Altman has been ousted as CEO.

“Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.” — OpenAI

While the company searches for a successor, the chief technology officer Mira Murati will become the interim CEO.

What’s interesting about this announcement is that its employees found out about it when the company disclosed it publicly.

In a post on X, Sam said:

“i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later.”

The announcement said that Greg Brockman, one of the co-founders, would step down as chairman of the board. However, he would remain at OpneAI.

But hours after the announcement was published, he posted on X that he left because of the news.

According to Greg, he and Sam were shocked about what the board did to them.

It is safe to say that Sam has been the face of the company that started the current AI race when it released ChatGPT last year.

Last week, he announced a suite of new updates to compete with Microsoft and other tech companies.

Microsoft is one of the major investors of OpenAI. With the recent announcement, the company said that it will continue to partner with OpenAI as it is committed to Mira and their team.

Rumors are swirling about Altman’s talk with Jony Ive to make the iPhone of AI. However, he downplayed the rumors.

The majority of OpenAI’s board members are outsiders.

Many think that OpenAI sans Altman and Brockman would be a disaster. They made AI mainstream. That’s why a lot of people cannot imagine what will happen to the company after this announcement.

Some also think that the firing of Altman is like Apple ousting Steve Jobs.

OpenAI’s Contribution

OpenAI has been at the forefront of AI research. It has published influential papers on a range of topics. Their research contributions helped advance AI and have been widely cited by researchers and practitioners.

It has also released several key AI projects and frameworks as open source, allowing the broader community to access and build upon their work. For instance, OpenAI has released the code for projects like OpenAI Gym, which is a toolkit for developing and comparing reinforcement learning algorithms.

OpenAI has played a significant role in bringing AI to the forefront of public awareness and making it more accessible to a wider audience.

However, it is not clear yet what direction the company will take after firing Altman.

