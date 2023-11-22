Sam Altman is back at OpenAI

Share the joy

Credit: Reuters

It has been a few days of drama in the AI world, and it seems we might be nearing its end. As speculated, the co-founder of OpenAI, Sam Altman, who was ousted last week, is on his way back.

Former president Greg Brockman, who resigned in protest of Altman’s termination, will rejoin Altman. The company announced late on Tuesday that it had reached an “agreement in principle” for Altman to rejoin the board alongside Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo. D’Angelo is a holdover from the previous board that initially fired Altman last Friday, reports The Verge.

The Verge reports, citing people familiar with the negotiations, that the primary goal of the initial board is to select and evaluate candidates for an expanded board consisting of up to nine members, which will restructure the company’s management.

Only a couple of days ago, Sam Altman joined Microsoft, a few days after he was ousted as the CEO of OpenAI.

“We have more unity and commitment and focus than ever before. We are all going to work together some way or other, and i’m so excited. one team, one mission,” Altman said on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday after joining Microsoft.

Along with Altman, Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s president and co-founder, who resigned from his position last Friday in protest over Altman’s ouster, was billed to lead its team alongside some unspecified colleagues.

Altman successfully developed ChatGPT while he was employed at OpenAI, positioning it as the face of emerging AI technology. His leadership was a major factor in the company’s growth and its current status as one of the most valuable startups in the tech sector.

In an official announcement last Friday, OpenAI announced that its co-founder, Sam Altman, had left his position as CEO. This announcement came as a shock to millions of people around the world.

“Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” OpenAI said in an official statement.

