Salesforce to Acquire Slack – Slack Stock Spikes

Slack shares spiked by 28% following a report that Salesforce may acquire the said messaging app.

Slack is one of the team collaboration tools that most organizations use. Tech-savvy employees prefer Slack over Microsoft Teams.

It’s probably a reason for Salesforce to acquire Slack. After the WSJ reported the possible acquisition, shares of Slack spiked to 38% higher.

Salesforce, on the other hand, will announce its third-quarter earnings next week. On Wednesday, its stock closed down 5%.

Any deal might value Slack higher than its market capitalization. However, the report also stated that the two companies’ talks would not lead to an agreement.

Slack’s stock price is now at $36, and its market cap increased to $21 billion.

Salesforce has been acquiring a lot of companies lately. It’s taking advantage of its growth in recent years. In 2018, it acquired MuleSoft, which helps connect cloud apps. The deal’s cost was $6.5 billion.

It also spent $15.3 billion to acquire Tableau, a data visualization company.

However, the possible acquisition of Slack would be one of the biggest deals in the software industry.

It would be in the same rank as IBM’s acquisition of Red Hat in 2019 that cost the company $34 billion, and Microsoft’s buying LinkedIn for $27 billion.

Shares of Microsoft fell slightly after the WSJ first reported.

Microsoft offers Teams to compete with Slack. In 2016, the company reported being in talks with Slack to acquire it for $8 billion. But the final deal didn’t happen. Instead, Microsoft made its own communication app in 2017.

The potential acquisition will allow Salesforce to broaden its enterprise offerings. Salesforce might pay in cash for the deal rather than using its stock as currency.

Regarding the possible deal between Slack and Salesforce, both companies didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Slack Users

The majority of companies that are using Slack are in the United States. These companies are mostly in the computer software industry.

Furthermore, companies that utilize it have 10 to 50 employees with at least 1 million dollars in revenue.

People who use it praise the collaborative tool for allowing them to succeed in their tasks. After all, it’s easy to use.

Others, however, aren’t too happy about it as the tool ruined their productivity.

When the pandemic started, Slack’s popularity grew. It’s also getting new updates to assist companies and their employees who are now working from home.

One recent update is allowing employees to send workers who are working outside of their organizations direct messages. But there must be a form of connection between their employers.

The app will also make it easier for companies to integrate different workplace tools within Slack. It will make the app work better with other enterprise apps.

Although there are various Slack competitors, the company stated that its primary rival is Microsoft Corporation. It’s not surprising considering Microsoft’s large customer base.

In 2019, Slack stated that it has over 12 million daily active users, while Microsoft Teams gained 115 million active users per day.