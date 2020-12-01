Salesforce gets its Slack deal over the line for $27.7 billion

Image Credit: The Republic

Salesforce and Slack have jointly announced that a deal that transferred ownership of the later to the former has been agreed. What that means is that the cloud computing giant will now assume ownership of the workplace chat app for a whopping $27.7—and that is a lot of money in this “COVID economy.”

“Under the terms of the agreement, Slack shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each Slack share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $27.7 billion based on the closing price of Salesforce’s common stock on November 30, 2020,” the announcement reads.

A shrewd acquisition when you consider how successful Slack has been—and even more when you consider the fact that most companies are working remotely these days. Companies are banking on apps like Slack to hold remote meetings, and keep their businesses going despite the pandemic.

“Stewart and his team have built one of the most beloved platforms in enterprise software history, with an incredible ecosystem around it,” said Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff in a blog post on Tuesday. “This is a match made in heaven. Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. I’m thrilled to welcome Slack to the Salesforce Ohana once the transaction closes.”

Rumblings of an impending acquisition had made the rounds in the last couple of days. With today’s announcements, both companies will now settle down to set the motion of integration rolling.

“As software plays a more and more critical role in the performance of every organization, we share a vision of reduced complexity, increased power and flexibility, and ultimately a greater degree of alignment and organizational agility. Personally, I believe this is the most strategic combination in the history of software, and I can’t wait to get going,” said Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield.

In 2016, Salesforce did not take the fact that it lost in its bid to buy LinkedIn lightly when it reported Microsoft to the EU. The company made efforts to convince the EU to block the deal that would see Microsoft formally takeover LinkedIn. Microsoft eventually won the bid, which cost them a whopping $26.2 billion—representing the company’s biggest purchase.

While presenting his company’s case to the EU’s competition authority, Salesforce Chief Legal Officer Burke Norton stated that the deal [Microsoft’s control of LinkedIn’s dataset following an acquisition would be anticompetitive]. Salesforce built its case on comments made by EU competition Chief Margarethe Vestager that the agency would directly look at a company’s use of data whether it’s bad for competition.

“Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of LinkedIn threatens the future of innovation and competition,” Norton said in a statement at the time. “By gaining ownership of LinkedIn’s unique dataset of over 450 million professionals in more than 200 countries, Microsoft will be able to deny competitors access to that data, and in doing so obtain an unfair competitive advantage.”