SAG-AFTRA AI Voice Acting Deal for Video Games 

SAG-AFTRA AI Voice Deal

On Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA signed and announced a deal with an AI voiceover studio on Tuesday at CES in Las Vegas. The union’s executive director said that to create digital voice replicas, the studio must have to asked for consent. The terms also include requirements on how to safeguard digital assets.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA executive director, said that the organization does not want to try to stand in the way of emerging technology. Instead, it wants to channel it to benefit performers.

“Safely explore new employment opportunities for their digital voice replicas with industry-leading protections tailored to AI technology, allowing AAA video game studios and other companies working with Replica to access top SAG-AFTRA talent.” – SAG-AFTRA

For the director, AI technology can’t be blocked. It can’t be stopped. He also admitted that it is not a strategy that worked for labor previously.

One of the issues that the union wanted to raise in the 2023 strike was AI. But the union reached a deal with major studios. The deal was that there must be consent and compensation requirements to use AI to replicate actors’ likenesses.

AI Issues

Most Hollywood actors, actresses, and writers share the same views about the emerging AI technology. They are concerned about how AI is using their work.

The automation capabilities of AI have raised concerns about job displacement. They include creative fields. Some worry that AI could replace certain roles in writing, acting, or other creative industries, potentially reducing opportunities for human professionals.

Artists often take pride in their creative autonomy. The idea of AI-generating content could be perceived as a threat to the traditional creative process, where individuals have control over their work from conception to execution.

AI systems can also be biased. There are concerns about algorithms perpetuating or amplifying existing biases in content creation. Artists may worry about the ethical implications of AI using them and potentially impacting society.

Some artists argue that AI-generated content lacks the depth, emotional intelligence, and originality that human creativity brings to the table. There is a fear that relying too heavily on AI could lead to a homogenization of creative output.

The personal connection between artists and their audience is an essential aspect of the creative process. There are concerns that AI-generated content may lack the personal touch, emotional nuance, and human connection that audiences appreciate.

AI often relies on vast amounts of data to function effectively. Some individuals may be uncomfortable with the idea that their personal information could be used to train AI models without their explicit content.

The agreement with Replica Studios will help in opening up new opportunities for voiceover performers who wish to license their voices to be used in video games.

It is important to note that the deal only pertains to digital replicas. That is, AI can re-create the voice of a real performer. It does not matter whether that person is living or dead.

But the deal excludes creating synthetic performances.

Currently, on X, a lot of voice performers are frustrated by the union’s decision.

