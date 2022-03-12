Russia to Label Meta an “Extremist”

Share the joy

Meta is an extremist organization according to Russian authorities.

Restricting Access to Instagram and Facebook

Meta temporarily changed its hate speech policy for its users in eastern Europe and Caucasus. With that change, Facebook and Instagram users can now call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers but only in the context of the Ukraine invasion.

Furthermore, Meta is temporarily allowing posts that call for death to Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, and Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus. But the posts must come from countries like Russia, Poland, and Ukraine to be allowed to appear on Meta’s social media networks.

In a statement:

“In light of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, we made a temporary exception for those affected by war, to express violent sentiments toward invading armed forces such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.’ These are temporary measures designed to preserve voice and expression for people who are facing invasion. As always, we are prohibiting calls for violence against Russians outside of the narrow context of the current invasion.”

Now, Russia is labeling Meta an extremist organization for allowing these posts to appear on social media sites. Russia’s prosecutor general requested that the country’s communications regulator restricts access to Instagram. Last week, the country has blocked Facebook and Twitter.

In the context of the Ukraine invasion, Russia’s labeling Meta as an extremist organization is the latest crackdown on access to international media in Russia. The country describes the invasion as a special military invasion.

Even though Meta allows calls for violence against the Russian president and his soldiers, the company won’t tolerate Russophobia or any type of harassment, discrimination, and violence against Russians.

“We are issuing a spirit-of-the-policy allowance to allow T1 violent speech that would otherwise be removed under the Hate Speech policy when: (a) targeting Russian soldiers, EXCEPT prisoners of war, or (b) targeting Russians where it’s clear that the context is the Russian invasion of Ukraine (e.g., content mentions the invasion, self-defence, etc.)” Sky

When the policy changes were reported on Thursday, it raised a broad alarm on social media.

Russia’s embassy to the US demanded to stop these activities of Meta. “Meta’s aggressive and criminal policy leading to incitement of hatred and hostility towards Russians is outrageous. The company’s actions are yet another evidence of the information war without rules declared on our country.”

The policy changes are just temporary. They can just change at any time. Again, the new policy only applies to certain countries.

Content Restrictions

Many media platforms have announced changes in their content policies around the conflict. They have blocked RT, which is Russian state media.

The ban may stop the state-backed channels to spread the lies to justify Putin’s war. This move is part of the sanctions against Russia’s government and the regime of the Belarusian president.

After Russia started invading Ukraine, it provided fears of the war in Europe since 1945. The EU will start to finance the acquisition of weapons to a country under attack.

