Russia to block Twitter in a month over banned content

The Russian government threatened to block Twitter in a month if it will not remove banned content from its platform.

Russian authorities have a long standoff with social networks. And this has amplified discord in the country.

The state communications regulator Roskomnadzor announced last week it would reduce the upload speed of audio and video files to Twitter. It cited the reason as a supposed failure to ban content eliciting suicide among minors, drugs and child pornography.

The agency said Twitter did not pull out over 3,000 posts with banned content. More than 75 percent of those posts are encouraging children to commit suicide. including more than 2,500 posts encouraging suicide among minors.

Twitter replied and emphasized its zero-tolerance policy against suicide promotion, child sexual exploitation, and drugs.

Roskomnadzor deputy chief Vadim Subbotin said Twitter still failed to comply with their demands.

“Twitter doesn’t react to our requests appropriately, and if things go on like this, then in a month it will be blocked, on an out-of-court basis,” he told Interfax.

Not heeding the call

Authorities have disapproved on how social media platforms brought together tens of thousands of protesters into the streets this year. The demonstrators have demanded the release of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. It was the largest in recent years. And it irked the Kremlin.

The Russian government said social media platforms did not heed its call to delete demands for children to protest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has advised police to inspect social platforms and track agitators targeting the children.

Russia has been stringent in controlling the internet and social media since 2012. That year, they passed a law to allow authorities to blacklist and block online content. And a rising number of restrictions that target websites, social media platforms, and messaging apps have been implemented.

Authorities approved seven years ago a law to require online services to store the personal data of Russian users on Russian servers. It has been asking Facebook and Twitter to comply after approving the law.

Both social media giants have been fined repeatedly: first in small amounts of $50, and last year they had to pay $63,000 each.

The government has threatened frequently to block the two companies. It stopped short of total bans. But the law allows it. Yet, a total ban might cause too much public outcry.

Only LinkedIn, as it is mostly snubbed in Russia, has been banned for not storing user data in Russian servers.

Roskomnadzor’s Subbotin said they have the needed technical capabilities to block Twitter. They do not exclude blocking other online platforms if they violate Russian laws.

The agency failed to limit access to Telegram in 2018 over its refusal to give the encryption keys used to scramble its messages.

In 2020, the Roskomnadzor backtracked on its demands to block Telegram.