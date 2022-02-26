Russia partially blocks access to Facebook

Share the joy

Russia has announced a partial block of Facebook in the country. This is as the socialist country claimed that Facebook “restricted” the accounts of four Russian media outlets.

Russia’s regulatory body Roskomnadzor, announced in a statement that the social media network was violating “the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens,” where it claimed to have recorded 23 cases of “censorship” by Facebook since October 2020.

“On February 24, Roskomnadzor sent requests to the administration of Meta Platforms, Inc. [to] remove the restrictions imposed by the social network Facebook on Russian media and explain the reason for their introduction,” the Russian regulator said in the statement, adding that Meta “ignored” its requests.

While Russia is unclear about the extent of its partial block, Meta’s VP on global affairs Nick Clegg said, “We refused,” Clegg said in a tweet. “As a result, they have announced they will be restricting the use of our services.”

Meanwhile, Meta has launched a one-click tool for people in Ukraine that enables them to lock their Facebook accounts. The social media giant also created a special operations center to track the Russian invasion of Ukraine as events unfold.

Following the taken over of power by the Taliban Islamic group in Kabul last August, Facebook announced a new one-click tool to help Afghans lock their accounts. The tool ensures that Afghans can quickly lockdown their Facebook accounts.

Also, Facebook temporarily removed the ability to view and search the “Friends” list for Facebook accounts in Afghanistan. This measure will protect people in that country from being targeted by the Taliban government.

They can hide their “friends” lists, which protects their privacy. In a thread on Twitter, head of security at Facebook, Nathaniel Gleicher, said that the changes were put in place based on feedback from civil society groups, journalists, and activists.

To ensure civilians in Ukraine do not get caught up in the crisis, Twitter has activated safety tips feature.

Twitter’s Safety team started sharing some useful tips for Ukrainians—the tips include how users in the East European country can protect their privacy and stay safe online. The tips included how users can delete their accounts, protect their accounts with 2FA, find out if their accounts are public or protected, and a couple of others.

“When using Twitter in conflict zones or other high-risk areas, it’s important to be aware of how to control your account and digital information.” The tweets were shared in both English and Ukrainian.

