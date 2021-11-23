Roku’s Latest Update Freezes YouTube TV and Other Apps

Share the joy













Is this is a sign that the feud between Roku and YouTube still exists?

Roku TV Released New Update But Bricking YouTube TV App

After Roku OS 10.5 update, Roku customers complain that their Roku TVs affected many streaming apps. HBO Max, Paramount+, and others are no longer working. Some of them have intermittent issues.

The update also affected the YouTube TV app. This can be a sign that the feud between the two is still on. On Roku’s channel, users complain that the update triggered playback issues for YouTube TV. The cause is still unknown. But Roku users are saying that the glitch causes the said app to freeze.

Google responded that the company is aware of the issue and it’s exploring ways to resolve it.

Dispute

Last week, the YouTube TV app was eliminated from the Roku channel store because of distribution terms dispute for the core YouTube app. In April, Roku users were told that negotiations between the two companies are ongoing. But if they don’t reach an agreement, it would stop supporting the YouTube TV app.

To bring back the YouTube app on Roku, YouTube introduced a new feature to allow users to access the TV app within the core app itself by simply clicking Go To YouTube TV when on the main app.

After the update, though, the YouTube TV can’t be accessed now from the YouTube app. The “Go To YouTube TV” tab also disappeared from the main app. The tab was the only way Roku users could access YouTub TV.

Some people assume that Roku has completely blocked the YouTube app from the platform. As mentioned, Roku users were told that negotiations between the two companies are still ongoing.

But it warned that if they could not reach an agreement, Roku won’t support YouTube TV. Roku added that Google proposed terms deemed as unfair and anti-competitive.

Although the issue between the two companies won’t affect the main app, YouTube TV subscribers would be greatly affected since they use the app for live television. Google may also not allow Roku consumers access to YouTube TV. Roku stated that YouTube wants to force Roku to accept the anti-competitive terms that will surely harm its users.

In October, Google stated that the two companies are still negotiating in good faith. However, the partnership for new Roku devices will end on December 9. New Roku users can’t download the YouTube app or YouTube TV app. But existing customers can continue to access the streaming services.

However, with the recent update, it can mean that the promise of Google didn’t hold up. YouTube app is now non-functional.

But it’s still not clear whether to blame Google or Roku for this issue. Whether it’s Google’s fault or Roku’s, the companies’ users are hoping that the issue will be resolved sooner.

There’s no official fix yet. Roku has been downgrading the devices of some of its users. It may have resolved the issue. But the option hasn’t been deployed to all customers.

Roku users were told to message Roku with their device information to get the downgrade. This is definitely frustrating to some Roku customers.

