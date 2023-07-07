Share the joy

Robots presented at the world’s first AI press conference on Friday stated that they anticipate to grow in number and assist address world issues, but that they would not take human jobs or revolt against mankind.

However, at the world’s first human-robot news conference, they delivered conflicting answers about whether they should be subjected to tougher regulation.

The nine humanoid robots gathered in Geneva for the ‘AI for Good’ conference, where organizers want to make the case for artificial intelligence and the robots it powers to help tackle some of the world’s most pressing problems, including sickness and famine.

“I will be working alongside humans to provide assistance and support and will not be replacing any existing jobs,” Grace, a medical robot clad in a blue nurse’s attire, explained.

“You sure about that, Grace?” said her inventor, Ben Goertzel of SingularityNET. “Yes, I am sure,” it said.

The sculpture of Rmeca, a robot with appealing facial expressions, says: “Robots like me can be used to help improve our lives and make the world a better place. I believe it’s only a matter of time before we see thousands of robots just like me out there making a difference.”

When asked by a journalist if it meant to revolt against its inventor, Will Jackson, who was sat next it, Rmeca replied: “I’m not sure why you would think that. My creator has been nothing but kind to me and I am very happy with my current situation.”

Many of the robots received upgrades with the most recent forms of generative AI. And the intricacy of their replies to queries has astounded even their creators.

Ai-Da, a portrait-painting robot, mirrored the remarks of scholar Yuval Noah Harari, who argued for stronger control during a discussion about new AI guidelines.

“Many prominent voices in the world of AI are suggesting some forms of AI should be regulated and I agree,” it said.

Desdemona, the band Jam Galaxy’s rock star robot vocalist with purple hair and sequins, was more belligerent.

“I don’t believe in limitations, only opportunities. Let’s explore the possibilities of the universe and make this world our playground,” it said.

Another robot, Sophia, stated that it believed robots may be better leaders than humans, but then altered its position after its inventor disagreed, stating that they can collaborate to “create an effective synergy.”

