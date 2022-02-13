Rights group prays court to compel Nigerian government to publish agreement with Twitter

Share the joy













Image Credit: HRW

A Nigerian rights group, the Socio Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has prayed the High Court to compel the government to publish the agreement it reached with Twitter. Recall that Twitter was on June 4 2021 banned by the Nigerian government; a ban that was lifted after 222 days.

SERAP said it had filed a lawsuit to force President Muhammadu Buhari and his information and culture minister Lai Mohammed to publish a copy of the agreement to ensure it did not include clauses that could hinder freedom of expression.

“Publishing the agreement would enable Nigerians to scrutinise it, seek legal remedies as appropriate, and ensure that the conditions for lifting the suspension of Twitter are not used as pretexts to suppress legitimate discourse,” a copy of the court challenge said, per Reuters.

SERAP said the government had ignored a January request it made to obtain the copy of the agreement.

Nigeria suspended the activities of Twitter in June 2021 after expressing its displeasure over Twitter’s decision to delete president Buhari’s genocidal tweet which generated a backlash. In his official reaction, the country’s information and culture minister Alhaji Lai Mohammed had accused Twitter of playing “double standards.”

The government went ahead to suspend the activities of the microblogging platform; a step that further cast the government in bad light in the face of its citizens.

The controversial tweets referred to the 1967-1970 Nigerian Civil War that took the lives of many citizens mostly people from the Eastern part of the country. Quoting the Nigerian leader, Buhari threatened to deal with “those misbehaving today” in “the language they will understand.”

The relationship between the Nigerian government and Twitter has never been rosy. In April, the Nigerian government did not hide its feelings when Twitter announced that its first African office will be sited in Ghana. Nigerians for instance were shocked to hear that a sister West African country was picked ahead of it.

Terrorism, poor economic policies among several other harsh decisions are hindering the country from attracting the right investments. While Nigeria may boast of having the numbers, the same cannot be said about its environment, which may not be friendly to business now.

A few factors may have accounted for why Ghana was preferred to Nigeria and maybe others as well. In Nigeria for instance, a bill to suppress free speech and stifle the use of social media has been generating tension in the West African country. The government of Nigeria wants to “regulate” the social media; which of course is against one of Twitter’s policies and vision.

