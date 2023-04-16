Report: Sega Nears Deal to Acquire Angry Birds Developer

Share the joy

Sega Acquiring Angry Birds Maker Rovio

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. is in talks to buy Rovio Entertainment, which is the company that popularized Angry Birds mobile games. The Wall Street Journal reported it on Friday. And the deal could be finalized in the coming week.

$1 Billion Deal

Why would Sega want to spend so much money on Rovio? Its Angry Birds games have already declined in popularity. The original game was, undoubtedly, a massive success in 2009. However, it has fallen off since its 2014 peak.

Angry Birds was first released in 2009 by Rovio Entertainment, a Finnish game developer. It features colorful birds that are flung through the air with a slingshot to destroy structures and defeat evil pigs.

Addictive

There are several factors that can be attributed to its success. One of them is that the game was addictive. Plus, it was easy to play, making them appealing to people of all ages. Although it was easy to pick up, it is challenging to master. It makes it a fun and engaging experience for players.

Another reason for its success was its availability on multiple platforms, including iOS and Android devices, as well as web browsers and gaming consoles. It made it accessible to a wide range of audiences, thereby, allowing it to gain a global following.

Furthermore, the developer had a clever marketing strategy. It created a strong brand identity around the Angry Birds characters and merchandise, including plush toys, clothing, and even an animated movie. This helped to create a loyal fan base and generate buzz around the game.

Plus, the developer regularly updates it and adds new levels to keep payers engaged and coming back for more, leading to continued success and popularity over the years.

However, many similar games flooded the market.

The saturation in the market made it harder for the game to stand out and maintain its popularity. Furthermore, the mobile gaming industry has evolved significantly over the years, with new genres and styles of games becoming more popular.

As a result, some players may have shifted their preferences to other types of games, which could have contributed to the decline in popularity.

Although the game had been regularly updated, some players may have felt that the game lacked innovation and became repetitive over time.

In 2014, the company reported falling profits. Two years after, it released a movie adaptation. It was a box office success, even though the reviews were not that good. In 2019, a sequel was released but did not achieve the same success.

The company previously talked to an Israeli developer to take over. It was reported to be an $800 million deal. However, the talks diminished in March.

Now, Sega might soon own the company, if this deal will push through.

Even though Angry Birds is no longer popular, the game was still the first one to reach 1 billion downloads. It also reached 5 billion downloads last year.

Perhaps, Sega saw something in Rovio. It might make Angry Birds popular again.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

