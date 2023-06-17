Removal of Microsoft Teams Chat from Windows 11 – It Failed

Share the joy

Microsoft Teams Chat Out

In 2021, Microsoft announced that it would integrate Microsoft Teams into Windows 11 update. During its preview, the company detailed how quickly you can join Teams meetings. The app would have a prominent placement on the Start Menu.

But recently, Microsoft is planning to remove the built-in Microsoft Teams in Windows 11. Instead, it will be replaced with a standalone free version of Teams.

“Beginning to roll out with this build, Chat is now Microsoft Teams – Free. Microsoft Teams – Free is pinned by default to the taskbar and can be unpinned like other apps on the taskbar. Stay tuned for more enhancements as we continue to enhance Microsoft Teams – Free with more features and improvements.” — Microsoft

The original integration was deeply integrated into the OS. It was placed in the taskbar. If you wish to remove it, you would have to go to Settings.

Chat lets you use Microsoft Teams to communicate with your friends and family. Unfortunately, it was limited to consumers. It was pretty much useless for the majority of Microsoft Teams users that utilize the work version of it.

Confusion

Because of the integration, users got confused with the two versions. It is important to note that Microsoft Teams is still pre-installed on Windows 11. But the wide integration on the Taskbar is no longer present.

The company had been adding new features to Chat in Windows 11. In October, it released an improvement to its video calling features. Earlier this month, it rolled out Discord-like communities.

The decision to get rid of the built-in Teams client comes days after Microsoft plans to stop supporting Cortana on Windows 11 this year.

Clearly, the company is focusing its efforts on new projects, including the AI-powered Windows Copilot tool.

In May, the company announced that it would add a Copilot AI assistant to Windows 11. It would be integrated into Windows 11. When you open it, it would stay consistent across apps, programs, and windows. In other words, it would be available to act as your PA.

The company stated that Windows Copilot could summarize content you are viewing in apps. It could also rewrite or explain it to you if you wish. It is similar to the dialog box that you see in Bing Chat. In that case, you could ask general questions. You could ask anything about things that you might ask a search engine.

Last year, Microsoft Teams reached 145 million daily active users. With the massive growth, it experienced occasional outages and stumbles. Microsoft Teams provides a centralized hub for various communication channels, including cat, video calls, audio calls, and conferences. You can easily connect and collaborate with team members, both within the organization and externally, fostering effective communication.

It also offers a range of collaboration features, such as document sharing, co-authoring, and real-time editing. You can collaborate on files, presentations, and projects directly within the platform, promoting teamwork and productivity.

You can create teams and channels, enabling efficient organization and structuring of projects, departments, or groups. Teams can have dedicated spaces for discussions, file storage, and task management.

