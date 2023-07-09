Reddit’s NSFW Content Policy — Final Warning

Share the joy

Reddit Warns Moderators of Subreddits About NSFW Content

The platform is sending final warnings to moderators of subreddits that still allow this type of content as a form of protest. The company sent warnings to various subreddits, including r/dndmemes and r/JustNoMil.

Several communities on the platform have used NSFW designation to protest the new API pricing of the company. The new API rules, by the way, forced apps to shut down.

The moderators of the r/Military community switched their label to NSFW because its content can be violent.

According to its post:

“According to reddit admins, r/military going NSFW is\was not appropriate action. The infamous Mod Code of Conduct messaged us, demanding we switch back, because “you’re likely confused by all the NSFW content you’ve been seeing”. We stand by that we are following the mod rules of conduct – Rule 2: Set Appropriate and Reasonable Expectations as we set expectations that this subreddit is NSFW.”

But the platform sent messages to those moderators stating that they must correct the NSFW labeling immediately. Reddit stated that if the designation is not corrected, moderators will be removed. The mods may also be subject to additional actions. They may also lose the ability to join as moderator teams.

Does Reddit Allow NSFW Content?

In 2019, Reddit changed its rules about ads on NSFW subreddits. Ads on these subreddits are not allowed. Reddit does allow NSFW content, but it generally does not display advertisements on NSFW posts or subreddits. This is to ensure that advertisers have control over where their ads are displayed and can avoid associating their brand with explicit or sensitive content. As a result, the display of advertisements is typically limited to SFW (Safe for Work) content and subreddits.

Ad placement on NSFW content can present challenges for advertisers who want to maintain a certain brand image or reach specific target audiences. By separating the display of advertisements from NSFW content, Reddit can provide advertisers with more confidence and control over their ad placements, ensuring that their brand messaging aligns with their intended audience and content context.

Implementing restrictions on ad placement for NSFW content helps to maintain a more consistent and predictable user experience on the platform. It allows users to freely engage with NSFW content without interruption from advertisements, while still maintaining a clear distinction between safe and explicit content.

Last month, some Reddit moderators started to make their subreddits NSFW and they also loosen the rules about what their users could post.

Protesting communities have changed their status so that the company’s ad revenue will be affected. They also want the company to listen to their demands.

Reddit stated that changing the SFW community to an NSFW community just to oppose the policies is not appropriate for the members. The company added that people subscribe to these subreddits because of the content.

Thousands of communities went dark last month.

Reddit decided to change its API and said that the protests did not affect the ad revenue of the company. Then, some hackers threatened the company to release confidential data unless the platform pays them and reverse the rules.

