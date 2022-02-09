Reddit will start highlighting live audio chats atop the home feed

Share the joy













Image Credit: CNET

Not everyone knows about Reddit’s audio chat feature that was launched sometime in 2021. In case you did not know, the social media company delved into social audio in April last year. Since that time, nothing much has been heard about the feature. Reddit is adding a new feature to make it easier for everyone to find live audio chats.

It is an experiment that Reddit hopes will help users find different topics to chat about. According to CNET, the feature will enable users to listen to recordings of Reddit Talks and take part in the chats on the web version. Reddit Talk users will be able to use text and emojis during live audio chat as well.

“[Reddit] is where people come to have conversations about things that they’re passionate about. So, enabling them to have it in a new multimedia way is really important for us, “said Tim Rathschmidt, head of consumer and product communications at Reddit, in an interview per CNET.

Reddit only allows moderators in some communities to start a live audio chat. This is partly because of content moderation concern, which is a big issue when it comes to social audio. Rathschmidt said there are no plans to allow Reddit users outside of moderators to start a live audio; but added that “it’s not out of the realm of possibilities.”

There is currently no official data on the number of people that use Reddit Talk. According to CNET, the feature has seen a more than 250 percent increase in daily active listeners. Reddit Talk has been used in more than 1,000 subreddits where topics like cryptocurrencies, relationship advice, and movies have been discussed.

To make it easier for people to find new spaces to join, Twitter added a tab on mobile. This has helped the social media company to attract and encourage more people to use the feature. Reddit Talk’s new feature could work in a similar way—if launched, it will make it easier for users to find new live audio chats.

While Clubhouse and Twitter seem to have the edge over Reddit Talk, features like this could help to boost its daily active userbase. Although the growth of social audio seems to have stalled in the last couple of months, adding new and exciting features could ignite the passion that was once there when Clubhouse first launched.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

