Reddit updates its search tools for improved discovery

Share the joy

Reddit wants to enhance in-app discovery by adding a few new features to its new search tools. Reddit anticipates that its users will find what they are looking for in stream more quickly with the new tools.

Reddit is first changing how search results are displayed by including a new media tab. It will be simpler to locate visual content related to your search query with the new addition.

“Previously, redditors would need to scroll through results on the posts tab to find specific media. With this latest update, redditors now have the option to browse media results – videos, GIFs, and images – all at once.”

If you are looking for images or videos, you can now switch to the dedicated media tab in your search results. This will provide you with a summary of those results in particular.

A similar tool is also being added by Reddit for particular subreddits. The platform will then allow you to search for visual components within a specific community.

One update that will be useful is this one because it will make it simpler to find what you are looking for inside the Reddit app.

In order to make browsing easier, Reddit is also making design changes to the page that displays search results.

Reddit is working to increase discoverability by adding labels, roles, traits, values, and states to all elements, as well as making posts and comments in its search results pages screen reader compatible. It is adding labels, roles, traits, values, and states to all elements, which will further enhance discoverability.

Last but not least, Reddit is introducing enhancements to the mobile web browsing experience for logged-out users. This will improve discovery for non-Redditors.

Reddit announced a few months ago that it was enhancing its search functionality to enable users to look for comments inside a particular post. The comments feed for any post will now allow you to search through them. Finding particular discussions and mentions on Reddit will now be simpler as a result of this.

Previously, you could only search through all comments in the app within the search element. The update, however, means that you will be able to scan through post-specific comments directly on the post itself.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

