Reddit shares a new holiday marketing guide [INFOGRAPHIC]

We have almost 100 days left before Christmas. Now is the best time to start pushing your main product offerings as part of your holiday marketing.

Year-on-year more shoppers want to avoid rush hour by getting in early. They want to avoid the crowds, as shortages on needed items will increase.

If you want to expand your Christmas marketing this year, Reddit may be one of the platforms that will suit you.

Why?

It has more than 100,000 highly engaged communities. And it is the home to niche discussions.

Reddit offers great value if you want a specific audience targeting. It means reaching the right people with your offers.

The platform has released a new holiday marketing guide. It comes with tips and insights to optimize your Reddit advertising.

In June this year, Reddit upgraded its ads offerings to maximize revenue by teaming up with DoubleVerify. The partnership provides third-party verification of the Reddit ad metrics.

“Marking another chapter in Reddit’s ongoing commitment to meet the needs of our partners, this collaboration will test and expand measurement for Reddit advertisers. In addition to our existing third-party verification offering with Oracle, DoubleVerify will deliver its full suite of viewability, invalid traffic and brand safety measurement services to Reddit’s global advertising partners,” Reddit said at the time.

DoubleVerify said the partnership has these benefits:

Protect Brand Equity

Fight Potential Fraud

Ensure Ads are Seen

Deliver to the Right Geo

Here are some good notes from the holiday marketing guide, via an infographic, that are worth considering in your efforts.

Read more of the many ad options and seasonal tips Reddit has to offer here.

