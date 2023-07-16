Reddit Removes Chat History — Can You Download Your Messages?

Share the joy

Why is Reddit Removing Chat History from Before 2023?

Reddit is making changes to its chat. Users noticed that the site removed their chat history before January 1st of this year. If you notice it, too, you can learn more about it through a changelog update.

The update’s headline did not state that the chat data will go away. Instead, it buried the reference at the bottom with a vague statement.

“In an effort to have a smooth and quick transition to this new infrastructure, we will migrate chat messages sent from January 1, 2023 onward. This change will be effective starting June 30th.To continue having the best experience using chat on mobile, including creating and sending new chats, update the Reddit mobile app to the latest version from the iOS App store or Android Play store.” Reddit

When the changelog was posted, one of the users posted about the inability to access three years’ worth of a conversation with a friend on Reddit. Many users responded to the post.

An admin replied stating that previous chats were being migrated to a new platform. However, only 2023 data is being migrated. The admin added that it is hoping a data export will assist users get back the older chats. When asked whether an option is available to stay on the legacy chat, the admin said no but it is working on making chats better.

Some users tested the data export. However, they said that some chats were missing.

Reddit’s Chat

Reddit has a chat platform that enables users to have real-time conversations with each other directly on the platform. The chat feature was introduced to enhance communication and interaction between Reddit users. It also provides a more immediate and personal way to connect with others who share similar interests or engage in discussions on various topics.

The company is making radical changes to its platform. In addition to the removal of chat history, it has also killed off some of the third-party apps because of the revolt by mods.

Since the developer of Apollo for Reddit revealed he would need to pay $20 million a year because of the changes, Redditors became infuriated. Thousands of Reddit communities went dark as part of a protest.

The pricing changes would exempt some apps. For other developers, things are grim. As a result, Apollo’s developer announced he would shut down the app. Other developers followed suit.

Reddit forced moderators to reopen. Although some apps returned with their own way of protesting, Reddit told some moderators that it would remove them.

Reddit is widely regarded as a good app. It is an excellent platform for engaging in discussions, finding interesting content, and exploring a wide range of topics. It boasts a huge number of communities, known as subreddits.

They are dedicated to various interests, hobbies, and topics. Whether you are into technology, sports, movies, cooking, or virtually any subject imaginable, there’s likely a subreddit for you.

However, some users choose to use third-party apps because the official app is “garbage.”

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

