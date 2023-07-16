Reddit pulls the plug on Reddit Gold

Share the joy

Image Credit: Reddit

Amidst its many challenges, Reddit is pulling the plug on its in-app currency feature, Reddit Gold. Reddit Gold is a feature that provides a way for users to acknowledge each other within the app with a form of currency.

Subscribers to Reddit Gold get 700 Reddit coins every month, as the program provides a means for popular creators within the app to get rewarded.

The rewards, however, cannot be exchanged for money or used for anything other than acknowledgement. Despite this, however, they have become an important feature within the Reddit community.

In a statement, Reddit said:

“Many eons ago, Reddit introduced something called Reddit Gold. Gold then evolved, and we introduced new awards including Reddit Silver, Platinum, Ternium, and Argentium. And the evolution continued from there. While we saw many of the awards used as a fun way to recognize contributions from your fellow redditors, looking back at those eons, we also saw consistent feedback on awards as a whole. First, many don’t appreciate the clutter from awards (50+ awards right now, but who’s counting?) and all the steps that go into actually awarding content. Second, redditors want awarded content to be more valuable to the recipient.”

On why it is now killing the Reddit Gold feature, Reddit explained further:

“It’s become clear that awards and coins as they exist today need to be re-thought, and the existing system sunsetted. Rewarding content and contribution (as well as something golden) will still be a core part of Reddit. We’ll share more in the coming months as to what this new future looks like.”

The decision to remove Reddit Gold may further cause unrest among the app’s core users. The feature is popular, and it remains to be seen what other plans Reddit has in terms of replacement.

A couple of months ago, Reddit expanded its search capability to include the ability to search comments within a specific post. You will now be able to search through the comments feed on any post. This will now make it easier to find specific discussions and mentions within Reddit.

Previously, you could only search through all comments in the app within the search element. The update, however, means that you will be able to scan through post-specific comments directly on the post itself.

The new capability provides a new way for you to research specific discussion points and mentions within comment threads.

