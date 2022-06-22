Reddit partners with DoubleVerify to improve its ads metrics

Share the joy

Reddit wants to upgrade its ads offerings and maximize revenue by teaming up with DoubleVerify. The partnership provides third-party verification of the former’s ad metrics.

DoubleVerify tools will help deliver new insights on views, fraud detection, brand safety, and more. And it provides an added level of assurance for Reddit ad partners.

“Marking another chapter in Reddit’s ongoing commitment to meet the needs of our partners, this collaboration will test and expand measurement for Reddit advertisers. In addition to our existing third-party verification offering with Oracle, DoubleVerify will deliver its full suite of viewability, invalid traffic and brand safety measurement services to Reddit’s global advertising partners,” says Reddit.

DoubleVerify says its partnership will give you the following benefits:

Protect Brand Equity – DV’s brand safety and suitability solution protects media buys from objectionable or unsuitable content, safeguarding reputation and brand equity.

Fight Potential Fraud – For advertising to perform, it must be seen by real people – DV identifies and protects against fraud and IVT, from hijacked devices to bot manipulation.

Ensure Ads are Seen – DV provides comprehensive viewability measurement, offering clarity into whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen and shedding light on its impact.

Deliver to the Right Geo – DV’s tools can determine whether or not an ad appeared outside a campaign’s intended geography or block those ads from running.

With this new partnership, Reddit advertisers can plan better and maximize their ad spend budgets. It could also help Reddit draw in more ad investment.

The agreement is to develop a new brand safety solution, and to add more ways to measure its process.

Reddit has been trying to optimize new opportunities and its reach. It has pushed several initiatives to clean up its platform and offer more value proposition for brands.

With more than 100,000 highly engaged subreddits on many topics, the platform has a lot of room to expand its reach. The new partnership will give you more assurance on your ads performance.

Reddit says it will incorporate the new Double Verify solutions in the coming months. And its full availability is set by 2023.

