Reddit is testing official labels for profiles

Reddit is testing an official label for profiles, the company has announced. The new label will appear next to the username of profiles whose identities have been verified.

The plan is to help users quickly identify organizations and provide transparency. The test only includes profiles that are part of organizations with which Reddit has existing relationships.

“Starting today, redditors may notice a small number of profiles with an “Official” label next to usernames, similar to how Flair appears across a subreddit. This new label is designed to increase transparency and help redditors, moderators, and communities quickly identify organizations and trust that these users are who they say they are,” Reddit explained in a statement.

Reddit is not the first to roll out a verification feature; Meta, Gmail, Twitter, and LinkedIn all have similar features to combat impersonation on their respective platforms.

“With this early test, our main goal is to explore ways in which we can help increase authentic engagement between organizations and users. We also hope it reduces impersonation and increases transparency across our platform.”

The feature is currently only available to a small set of users belonging to organizations with whom Reddit already has an existing relationship.

A couple of weeks ago, Reddit pulled the plug on its in-app currency feature, Reddit Gold. Reddit Gold is a feature that provides a way for users to acknowledge each other within the app with a form of currency.

Subscribers to Reddit Gold get 700 Reddit coins every month, as the program provides a means for popular creators within the app to get rewarded.

The rewards, however, cannot be exchanged for money or used for anything other than acknowledgement. Despite this, however, they have become an important feature within the Reddit community.

The decision to remove Reddit Gold may further cause unrest among the app’s core users. The feature is popular, and it remains to be seen what other plans Reddit has in terms of replacement.

On why it is now killing the Reddit Gold feature, Reddit said:

“It’s become clear that awards and coins as they exist today need to be rethought and the existing system sunsetted. Rewarding content and contributions (as well as something golden) will still be a core part of Reddit. We’ll share more in the coming months as to what this new future looks like.”

