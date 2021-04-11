Reddit is quietly working on the possibility of adding a voice feature

Image Credit: Marketing Land

The possibility of every social platform having a voice voice feature before the end of the year increases with each passing day. Twitter like you know, is on the verge of a global roll out of its own version-Spaces. Now, Mashable is reporting that Reddit is secretly exploring the possibility of launching a voice feature.

The new feature, if or when released, will enable moderator-run voice chats, similar to what we have with Clubhouse, a source familiar with Reddit said. The voice feature is still in its early stage of development, and has been described as confidential.

When contacted to confirm the story, Reddit did not respond to Mashable. However, the next few weeks would most certainly give us a clue as to what the platform is up to.

Clubhouse has been a huge success with its voice service. This perhaps explains why everyone wants a piece of the feature. LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook all have something in the making. The competition is about to become tough, and only the fittest would survive it.

Just last month, LinkedIn confirmed per TechCrunch that a feature that allows people to chat via audio just like Clubhouse is currently being tested.

LinkedIn did not only confirm the test, it also said its own version will be unique in the sense that it will be connected with the professional identity of users. On why LinkedIn decided to launch its own audio feature, the company said it was based on demands of its users who wanted to communicate on the platform.

“We’re seeing nearly 50% growth in conversations on LinkedIn reflected in stories, video shares, and posts on the platform,” Suzi Owens, a spokesperson for LinkedIn, said per TechCrunch. “We’re doing some early tests to create a unique audio experience connected to your professional identity. And, we’re looking at how we can bring audio to other parts of LinkedIn such as events and groups, to give our members even more ways to connect to their community,” she said.

LinkedIn believes that because the audio experience will be connected with your professional identity, you will feel more comfortable speaking and commenting when using its version of the audio feature.

“Our priority is to build a trusted community where people feel safe and can be productive,” Owens noted. “Our members come to LinkedIn to have respectful and constructive conversations with real people and we’re focused on ensuring they have a safe environment to do just that,” she said, she added.