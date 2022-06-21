Reddit has bought machine-learning platform Spell

Share the joy

Reddit wants to improve its algorithm matching and spam detection. With that in mind, it acquired the machine-learning platform Spell.

Spell allows users to run experiments on machine learning at a bigger scale. Reddit can have a better understanding of what works, and how to optimize its systems for the best outcomes in topic matching and misuse detection.

“With Spell’s technology and expertise, we’ll be able to move faster to integrate ML across our Product, Safety, and Ads teams. Team members from Spell have joined Reddit and will support existing and spearhead new ML projects across the company related to how we identify and classify contextual relevance, organize conversations, customize ad placements, and protect communities,” says Reddit.

Spell has outlined how it can help improve the Reddit experience. It will use its automation for a better, safer process.

“Reddit is a special place: home to a vast diversity of subreddits dedicated to every interest imaginable, it hosts more real human discussion and connection than any other site of its kind. Reddit’s mission is to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world, and we believe achieving that mission will require a platform that can better understand content, communities, and users,” says Spell.

Reddit needs this. It has been losing ground on its audience share, as more users prefer to watch trending memes on TikTok.

Reddit Press reports having 50 million users just recently.

With Reddit’s user base in a slow declining trend, the improved contextual matching could help highlight the best content to each user in the app.

The app only needs to improve its presentation. TikTok is at the top when highlighting the best, most relevant content to each user. And this helped the latter drive huge engagement benefits.

Reddit operates similarly. Its ‘Popular’ feed has taken the best content from across the app. It is far better than confining your experience to only the subreddits and users that you follow.

With this, Spell’s systems may pull off and optimize its process.

