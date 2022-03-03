Reddit bans links to state-supported media outlets in Russia

Share the joy

Russia is still getting hit with sanctions and criticism—social media companies are not left out too. Reddit is the latest social media company to come down hard on the socialist country. The platform is clamping down on links to state-supported media outlets in Russia.

The ban cuts across state-linked Russian media outlets on Reddit, and for all users worldwide. Numerous subreddits have already banned links to outlets like RT and Sputnik, which makes it even harder to share content anywhere.

Also affected by the ban are ads that either originate from Russia or target the country. Lately, Reddit quarantined the r/Russia subreddit, keeping it out of searches and recommendations while prompting a warning to all visitors.

Reddit in a blog statement, said the move was part of showing support for Ukraine. “We are also assisting affected Reddit colleagues in Ukraine, including providing advanced income payments and housing allowances and supporting their relocation.”

Twitter said it will start labeling all tweets that contain content from Russia state media. Twitter’s announcement comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day. According to Twitter’s Head of Sight Integrity Yoel Roth, most of the Russian state media content being shared on the platform comes from individuals who share links to their sites, and not the state media accounts.

“Since the invasion, we’ve seen more than 45,000 Tweets a day sharing links to Russian state-affiliated media outlets. While we’ve labeled the accounts of hundreds of global state media outlets for years, Tweets sharing their content lacked visible context.”

Twitter said it will also reduce the visibility and amplification of any tweets that include content from Russian state media links. What this means is that such content will not appear in Twitter’s “Top Search” result, and they will not be recommended by the microblogging platform.

Going forward, Twitter will start adding the label to content posted from Russian-owned media sites. Yoel, however, said Twitter intends to add labels to links shared from state-supported media organizations from other countries in the coming weeks.

The label is Twitter’s own way of fighting fake and manipulated content coming from Russia as the war with Ukraine escalates.

To ensure civilians in Ukraine do not get caught up in the crisis, Twitter recently activated its Safety Tips feature.

Twitter’s Safety team started sharing some useful tips for Ukrainians—the tips include how users in the East European country can protect their privacy and stay safe online. The tips included how users can delete their accounts, protect their accounts with 2FA, find out if their accounts are public or protected, and a couple of others.

