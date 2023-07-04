Reddit Apps Are Shutting Down, Some Switch to a Subscription Model

Share the joy

Reddit Apps Shutting Down

Reddit has allowed its API to be available for free for many years. As a result, it opened up the world to various popular apps, like Apollo. These apps include features that the main platform does not have.

These third-party apps request data from Reddit. Because of that, it is difficult for the platform to show ads to users on those third-party apps. As a result, it cripples the main source of revenue for the company.

Thus, in April, Reddit announced changes to the pricing for its API. The new guidelines stated that it will cost $0.24 for each 1,000 API calls. If the app makes less than 100 calls a minute, the API is free.

Larger apps, on the other hand, will need more than 100 calls. The initial price may seem cheap. However, the $0.24 can easily add up for a larger app that has thousands of users.

Going Away

Because of the recent pricing changes, various popular third-party apps on Reddit have shut down. A few apps, however, chose to charge their users for access, now that the new AP rules are in effect.

Apollo is one of the apps that pulled the plug too early. It cut off the app’s access to content on the platform. The founder stated that with the new API rules, he would have to pay $20 million per year. Even though the app offers subscriptions, it is not earning more than $20 million.

BaconReader is also gone. If you visit the app, you will see a notice explaining why it is no longer operational. It is the same with Sync for Reddit. It notifies its users of its shutdown.

New Subscription Model

But not all third-party apps are going away. Some will live on. However, users will have to pay for API access. One of these apps is Relay for Reddit.

“For the time being, Relay is going to be free for everyone to use (this means no fees and no ads) while i continue optimising API calls and finalising subscription prices. I’m working hard to get call volumes down and i’ll try my best to hit as low a price point as possible, at least for a base tier that covers 85-90% of users. At the higher end of usage it’s looking like i’ll need to implement a few different price points but this is still something i need to figure out. I’ll let you know when i do.”

Another app that will introduce a subscription model is Now for Reddit. The timeline for its rollout will be announced soon.

Reddit has a wide user base. It has endless subreddits about any topic. This is one reason people go to this platform. They search for a solution to their issue on Reddit. Or they will use Google and type their question and add “Reddit” in the end. This will give them a clear answer.

With subreddits and apps shutting down, most of the catalog of questions will be inaccessible. If Reddit will not go back on its API changes, these apps will be forever gone.

