Realme GT Neo5 will have world’s first 240W fast charging

Realme has confirmed that the GT Neo5 will carry its 240W charging system. This is the first smartphone to hit that level of power.

Details about the phone has not been released yet. Multiple leaks reveal that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Rumors talk of another GT Neo5 with 150W charging that will use the Dimensity 8200 instead.

The phone will have a 50MP main camera with OIS (IMX890 sensor), an 8MP ultra wide, 2MP helper and a 16MP selfie cam.

The display measures 6.7” in size with “1.5K” resolution (1,240 x 2,772px) and 144Hz refresh rate, plus high frequency PWM dimming (2,160Hz).

240W Charging

Realme detailed its new 240W charging standard. It has a customized 12A charging cable for the 20V/12A throughput. And it will be delivered through three charging pumps.

The USB-C adapter has double GaN components and is small at 2.34W/cu.cm.

The 240W charging architecture transforms the 20V/12A power to 10V/24A. It uses three independent charging pumps—three battery cells.

The 12A cable will consist of four standard 21 AWG cables. It has a diameter of nearly 3mm just for the wire inside the plastic insulation.

The whole process is monitored by 13 real-time sensors. This will limit the power if there is any danger.

Realme’s charging protection also includes fireproof materials and certificates for the peace of mind of the end user.

More excitingly the company confirmed that the 240W charging is more than an engineering exercise. It will be present on the company’s next flagship—GT Neo5.

The phone will come with the “industry’s largest cooling area.” And it features multiple graphene sheets with a total area of 6,580 sq. mm.

Realme assures that the phone’s battery will retain at least 80% of its original charge after 1,600 charging cycles. The industry standard is 800 cycles.

