Quora launches video ads

Knowledge-sharing platform Quora has expanded its brand advertising business with new video ads.

Brands know Quora as a place to reach high-intent, affluent, and educated audience that deliver results.

Unique ad types like Promoted Answers drive traffic and boost conversions for marketing campaigns.

With video, brands can more effectively tell their story.

The format will be horizontal. It will be paired with a banner to boost clickthrough rate.

CPC and CPV bidding options will be available, and ads can range from 6-30 seconds.

“We have always had more video assets than static ones, and Quora supporting video ads helps us showcase our Brand Videos,” says Swapnil Kumar, Associate Manager for Performance & Brand Marketing at HealthifyMe.

“Video ads offer a rich and engaging experience while delivering superior performance for advertisers. We are very excited to see how brands are going to use this new ad format to deliver a more powerful message about their products and services,” says Vinay Pandey, Chief Revenue Officer at Quora.

Quora is a knowledge sharing platform where creators earn. It has a mission to share and grow the world’s knowledge.

Founded in 2009, Quora serves over 300 million readers a month with important insights that most of the time are unique to its platform.

People from all walks of life can now be reached and contribute based on their experience about a myriad of topics.

Millions of people search the web for answers and millions of people write answers on Quora, every week.

Brands can leverage this and reach this high-intent, affluent audience through unique ad types and precise targeting.

Read more about Quora’s video ads here.

