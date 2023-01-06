Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Satellite for Android

Share the joy

At the CES 2023 today, Qualcomm announced Snapdragon Satellite, a two-way satellite messaging service. And it will be available on “next-generation premium Android smartphones”.

Apple released emergency satellite connectivity on its iPhone 14 models just last year. Now, Android devices are following suit.

Snapdragon Satellite is the world’s first satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones.

Satellite offers global connectivity using mobile messaging worldwide. And it starts with devices based on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems powers the service, and it has the support of the Iridium satellite constellation.

The solution for smartphones uses Iridium’s weather-resilient L-band spectrum for uplink and downlink.

Emergency messaging on Satellite is set to arrive on next-generation smartphones that will launch by the second half of 2023.

“Robust and reliable connectivity is at the heart of premium experiences. Snapdragon Satellite showcases our history of leadership in enabling global satellite communications and our ability to bring superior innovations to mobile devices at scale,” said Durga Malladi, SVP and GM of cellular modems and infrastructure at Qualcomm.

“Kicking off in premium smartphones later this year, this new addition to our Snapdragon platform strongly positions us to enable satellite communication capabilities and service offerings across multiple device categories.”

Expanded Support

Apart from that, Satellite can support other devices, such as laptops, tablets, vehicles and IoT.

As the ecosystem grows, OEMs and app developers can differentiate and offer unique branded services taking advantage of satellite connectivity.

Satellite is planned to support 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), as NTN satellite infrastructure and constellations become available.

“Iridium is proud to be the satellite network that supports Snapdragon Satellite for premium smartphones,” said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium.

“Our network is tailored for this service – our advanced, LEO satellites cover every part of the globe and support the lower-power, low-latency connections ideal for the satellite-powered services enabled by the industry-leading Snapdragon Satellite. Millions depend on our connections every day, and we look forward to the many millions more connecting through smartphones powered by Snapdragon Satellite.”

“Garmin welcomes the opportunity to expand our proven satellite emergency response services to millions of new smartphone users globally,” said Brad Trenkle, vice president of Garmin’s outdoor segment.

“Garmin Response supports thousands of SOS incidents each year and has likely saved many lives in the process, and we are looking forward to collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies and Iridium to help people connect to emergency services no matter where life takes them.”

Read more about the Snapdragon Satellite here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

