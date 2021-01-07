Proven Tips To Extend the Life of Your Transmission System

Introduction

There are known methods of prolonging the life of your Mercedes Benz’s automatic transmission. Sticking to these tips will enable you to save big on costly expenditures in the long run. A transmission system is among the most expensive components of your car and replacing it could cost you several thousand dollars. This isn’t your biggest worry because sometimes, the issues can be too difficult to fix, meaning you have to get a new one. The good news is that you can save a lot in transmission repair by sticking to these proven tips. The tips help ensure that your transmission performance will be extended so you don’t spend thousands of dollars on Mercedes automatikgetriebe services. Read on to learn more.

Check Your Transmission Fluid Regularly

Your transmission fluid plays an important role in lubricating and also cooling the transmission system. It also transmits pressure and force, and at the same time prevents buildup. It follows, therefore, that regularly checking the fluid is one of the proven ways to prolong its life.

From repeated use, your transmission may become impure or even run low. Either of these could create problems like overheating. However, you can avoid the problem of overheating if you know the best time to change or refill the fluid.

But what is the frequency of checking your transmission fluid, you might wonder. It is recommended to inspect the fluid at least once a month to be sure of its condition and level.

To do that, get hold of your dipstick and insert it into the fluid. The bad fluid is opaque and should be replaced ASAP. If it is clear red, it is in good shape. Also, smell it to see if it has a foul smell. If it does, it could be indicative of a problem. Take your car to a reputable Mercedes automatikgetriebe reparatur services provider to change the fluid for you.

Use Synthetic Fluid

Experts advise using synthetic transmission fluid as opposed to an ordinary one, and for good reasons. For one, synthetic fluid resists cold and heat better. It also handles oxidation and shearing better. Heat tends to break down organic compounds in the fluid and make it less effective.

Therefore, for your transmission to serve you for longer, you would be better off using synthetic fluid. The synthetic fluid is heat-resistant and makes an aging transmission to provide good performances for much longer.

Most manufacturers are phasing out regular fluids and use synthetic fluids in their place. This ensures that the vehicles don’t get affected by elements. Also, remember that using transmission fluid of inferior quality can hurt your transmission. Therefore, you must make it a point to always use high-quality transmission.

Use External Filter

So, you have taken the time to clean your transmission filter. However, an external filter also helps to protect your fluid from dirt. That’s because the original filter may not be capable of handling all the particles it encounters. Thus, installing an external filter is necessary because it does a better job.

It helps to trap more contaminants. Also, it makes your transmission fluid to be clean. More importantly, the fluid also ensures it will be clean for much longer than when you only use one filter.

Maintain the Cooling System

The radiator of your car also cools the engine to avert any damage to the transmission that might be brought about by excessive heat. Although your car already has a radiator, its effectiveness will reduce with time. That’s why experts recommend that you have it maintained at least after every two years.

During the routine maintenance checks, your mechanic will inspect coolant levels, change the anti-freeze, and also inspect the belts and hoses. Other checks that will be carried out during this time include doing a thermostat check and a radiator cap pressure test.

Also, a transmission cooler will prove extremely vital if you will be traveling in conditions that may lead to raising transmission temperatures. This also applies to those who frequently drive in heavy traffic or with heavy loads.

Service Your Transmission Regularly

It’s recommended to have your transmission serviced every two years or after it covers 30,000 miles. During the service, old fluid will be drained out, the filter will be changed, and the transmission pan will be cleaned. After that, your mechanic will put everything back together and replace the new fluid. It’s the best thing you can do to prevent over-paying to fix your transmission.

Practice Good Driving

It’s recommended to drive your car more easily. This is even more important on a cold start as transmission fluid tends to be a lot thicker when it is cold. In case the fluid doesn’t move well from the bottom to the top, it might lead to friction and even cause damage.

Even more, the transmission requires some time to warm up. In the absence of this time, it could mean that you are putting too much stress on it. To avoid this, avoid driving until the transmission warms up.

In case of cold weather conditions, allow the car to idle. When the revolution per minute of the engine has dropped, you can now put the vehicle to gear. Other than being easy, it lets you use the emergency brake when you park on an incline. Also, do not put your hand on the gear lever while driving.

Conclusion

The above are some of the steps that you can take to extend the life and performance of your car’s transmission. They are simple tips that you can do at home without needing to pay a transmission repair technician to do it. They include things like checking the level and condition of your transmission fluid regularly, band adjustments, using an extra filter, and maintaining scheduled fluid changes.

Doing this will help to not only keep the costs of fixing your transmission low but also ensure that any problem is nabbed at an early stage and fixed. If you notice any problem with your transmission, it’s best to have it checked by an experienced and qualified transmission repair pro. Your transmission system is way too important to leave unattended.