Share the joy

Protecting Against Cyberattacks with Network Detection and Response

Almost 80% of organizations are struggling to distinguish threats that are hidden within encrypted traffic. It doesn’t help that traditional security approaches are failing and cyberattacks are increasing. Ransomware attacks have risen 1.5 times more in 2021 compared to 2020. In fact, there have been 236.1 million ransomware attacks across the world in just the first half of 2022.

But why is security failing? In 2022, the time it takes for “stealth” intrusions to become attacks increased by 36%, which left a very narrow window for detecting and mitigating intrusions. 2021 saw the median intruder dwell time take just 15 days even though recognizing a breach can take 287 days, increasing the risk of an attack being successful. These days 80% of network traffic cannot be audited by legacy tools while 72% of attackers are able to stay hidden by destroying lags. Analysts also have to assess a large number of alerts and take appropriate action without knowing which is the worst threat.

The network security dark space is a dangerous threat as it includes any network infrastructure that is not included in the “golden store” of configuration data, which includes proxies, routers, firewalls, and hosts. Currently, 70% of networks are considered dark space and provide more opportunity for attackers to bypass defenses and have more freedom. Encryption is being used for a layer of security, but cyber criminals are now able to take advantage of the technology and use it to mask their actions.

More than 50% of IT professionals are not familiar with every communication that happens on their network with almost 60% not being able to fend against encrypted traffic threats. They do not have the proper insights or tools to detect and analyze threats that come from encrypted traffic. This poses a problem as 91.5% of malware comes from encrypted connections.

There are several security challenges that come from encrypted traffic, including securing sensitive private data, needing to integrate traffic analysis, and possibly failing regulatory compliance. 41% of enterprises are not confident in their ability to protect against attacks using encryption. However, a network detection and response (NDR) platform could help improve your security strategy.

NDR can detect suspicious traffic in your network, allowing your team to respond to concealed threats. With encrypted traffic analysis, malware can be found on secured network sessions without decryption. Furthermore, NDR tools and solutions are able to monitor traffic flows throughout the network while detecting threats from all sides and provide real-time alerts to improve incident response times. Other benefits of adding NDR to your security strategy includes enhancing manual incident response and threat hunting efforts, streamlining operations to help teams save time through automation, and alerting security teams of traffic anomalies and suspicious activity when they arise.

New security challenges means having the right NDR solution is vital to a successful cybersecurity strategy.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

