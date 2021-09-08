Share the joy













Pros and Cons of Playing Slots on Mobile Devices

If you love slot games then you have lots of options when it comes to how you play them. From visiting your nearest casino to firing up your laptop for some online slots action, you can enjoy these games with ease today.

But what if you want to play on your smartphone or tablet? There are a growing number of services which let you access slots on top selling handheld products, so here is a look at the positive and negative aspects of playing on the go.

Image Source: Pixabay

Pro – Exceptional levels of choice

The first piece of good news is that the most popular slots on mobile devices are available in huge numbers, across all sorts of themes and styles.

Indeed you should find that the vast majority of newly launched slots, as well as thousands upon thousands of existing games, are optimized for portable play.

Whether you want complex titles with five reels, lots of paylines, bountiful bonuses and even built-in mini-games, or more simple slots with an old-school look and feel, there are options aplenty.

Con – Battery life will suffer

The biggest downside of choosing to play on a mobile device is that this will inevitably drain your handset’s battery fairly quickly, although this is of course dependent on the model of mobile you own.

You can extend your battery life by doing things like turning off Bluetooth and using Wi-Fi connectivity rather than your network provider’s coverage. However, if you plan to play for several hours at a time, such as on a long train journey or during an airport stop-over, then bringing your charger with you is essential.

Pro – Play slots anytime, anywhere

While playing slots on a PC or a physical slot machine will leave you tethered to the spot until you have fulfilled your need to spin the reels, a mobile gaming experience has no such limitations.

Whether you want to kill some time on the morning commute, or enjoy a quick session of slots fun while sitting on the couch in the evening, mobile slots are ideal. Online casinos are also constantly in a state of evolution, so with all of the mobile app trends to look forward to in the future, mobile slots will certainly be part of the action.

What’s more, with the growing power and bigger screens of modern handsets, the quality of the experience itself is not compromised in any way.

Con – Compatibility is a concern

There is no getting away from the fact that in the world of mobile devices, software compatibility and availability can be a sticking point.

This need not worry you if you upgrade your device regularly and have invested in the latest and greatest handsets from the top manufacturers like Apple or Samsung. However, if your phone or tablet is getting a little long in the tooth and it is no longer capable of running the latest version of the operating system that powers it, then you could stumble across issues when trying to play slots.

Thankfully most good slot sites, as well as the apps which the top operators offer, are built to be as broadly compatible as possible, so all but the most archaic and ageing handsets will be capable of running games. Just be willing to put up with slightly sluggish performance if your device is more than a few years old.

Pro – Perks & bonuses are available

Another reason not to shy away from mobile slots play is that you will still be eligible for all of the same sign-up bonuses and loyalty perks that casino operators offer to their customers.

Indeed in the mobile-centric age we live in, most people who use these services are doing so via their mobile devices, so it makes sense that operators would cater to this market first and foremost.

Obviously you need to be aware of the terms and conditions which apply to any bonuses you accept when you sign up, but so long as you read the small print and only gamble with what you can afford to lose, you should be fine.

Con – connectivity can be inconsistent

Whether you are playing slots or streaming video content, there is always a possibility that your mobile device’s connection will falter at some point in proceedings.

This is mainly relevant when you are on the move, but if you are connected to a strong Wi-Fi signal or in an area with good network coverage, then this is a minor concern, yet one still worth taking onboard.

Pro – Improvements are always being made

Last but not least, playing slots on a smartphone or tablet is sensible because casino sites and apps are regularly updated to add new features and fix issues.

This means that the pros really do outweigh the cons, so if you feel like playing, there is little reason to delay!

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

