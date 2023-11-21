President Joe Biden joins Threads

Share the joy

Threads has welcomed one of its biggest members yet: the president of the United States. President Joe Biden has announced his arrival on Threads, which is probably a sign of what to come for X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Folks, it’s President Biden,” the official @POTUS account posted on Monday.

“You’re hearing from me today from a new platform, but my message to you hasn’t changed: Right now, we face an inflection point – one of those challenging moments in history where the decisions we make today will determine decades to come. But I don’t see a dark, dismal, divided future for America. I see an America about to take off. I’ll continue doing everything in my power to meet this moment – and keep you posted along the way.

This would be a serious setback for Elon Musk, whose X platform has seen a number of exits over the past few weeks. President Biden’s decision to join Threads is a significant setback for Elon Musk and his team, even though he did not explicitly state or allude to the disabling of the official X account of the President of the United States.

Given how many advertisers have either halted or are about to halt their relationship with X, the timing of his departure is particularly intriguing.

X has not been able to control hate speech that propagates antisemitic ideas and extols Adolf Hitler on its platform.

164 Jewish rabbis and activists stepped up their call to Apple, Disney, and Amazon to stop advertising on X after Elon Musk endorsed an antisemitic post a couple of days ago.

Musk’s endorsement attracted widespread reactions from several high quarters, including the White House.

“It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of Antisemitism in American history at any time, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement per Axios.

Shortly after Elon Musk completed the takeover of Twitter in 2022, a couple of American tech giants temporarily paused ads on the platform. General Motors and a couple of other companies wanted Twitter to show clarity as to the direction it was heading in at the time.

