Powerful Instagram Lead Generation Tips for the Serious Marketer

Share the joy













It’s nearly impossible to increase your sales without constantly generating new leads.

And one of the best ways to gain leads?

Instagram lead generation.

But why is Instagram great for lead generation?

It has more than 1 billion users, 90% of whom follow a business, and 84% use the platform to discover products.

These numbers make it an ideal platform for any business seeking to get more customers.

But that’s not the only reason you should use Instagram lead generation.

The platform has numerous features that you can leverage to drive potential customers to your products and generate more sales.

But what are these features?

This post looks at features that make Instagram an effective lead generation platform and how you can use them to get more potential customers.

Let’s dive in.

#1. Link in bio

Leverage your link in bio to direct people to actions you want them to take. Most importantly, leverage it for lead generation purposes.

But how can you optimize your link in bio for Instagram lead generation?

Ensure it directs the visitor to an action you want them to take. For example, subscribing, live online shopping, etc.

Make the link short and, if possible, include your brand name.

Ask followers to check it out on your Stories and feed posts.

Make the link trackable using UTM parameters.

Include a call-to-action before the link or turn your URL into a call-to-action.

Image via Instagram

#2. Instagram Contests

You can run many contests, including photo contests, video contests, caption these contests, etc.

But did you they are also great for Instagram lead generation?

Yes, they are.

You just need to make it a requirement for participants to provide you with their email addresses when joining the contests. Additionally, leverage contest software like ShortStack, Award Force, VYPER, etc., to collect participants’ information.

Then use this information to nurture these leads to conversion, send announcements, inform them about offers, etc.

But that’s not all you get with contests.

If you require audiences to post to participate, you can make content planning for your posts and gain lots of user-generated content that increase your visibility.

For example, this Oreo’s photo contest urged users to share their creations with Oreo on their Instagram account using the hashtag #myoreocreation.

Image via Instagram

When followers post on their individual accounts using your hashtag, they expose your brand to their followers. And if their followers have similar interests, which is highly likely, they can click the hashtag and see your posts as well.

Best of all?

They are more likely to join the contest since their friend publicly supports it, which gives you access to a new and already engaged lead!

#3. Instagram Lead Ads

The first Instagram lead generation tool you can leverage is lead ads.

With them, you can collect customer information, including their phone numbers, email addresses, job titles, etc.

This information can then tell you more about your customers while helping you improve your marketing campaigns.

Most importantly, you can use it to set up lookalike audiences and fine-tune your ad strategy. This way, you can reach more of your prospects, boost exposure, and generate more leads.

#4. Instagram Influencers

Another Instagram lead generation tactic involves partnering with an influencer in your niche.

But how can you find success with influencers?

Start by finding an influencer with followers that would have an interest in your offers. They should also have great reach, high engagement, expertise in their topic, and credibility.

This way, they have the required influence to persuade the new audience they expose to your products to convert.

You can then collaborate on different campaigns, including contests, giveaways, sponsored posts, etc., in a bid to increase conversion and generate qualified leads.

#5. Action Buttons

With a business account, Instagram lead generation becomes easy to handle.

But why is this?

Well, you can add action buttons that direct people to your phone number, address, email, etc.

But that’s not all.

Instagram also has additional button options, including “Book, “Get Ticket,” and “Reserve.” And when people click on the buttons, they get directed to forms where they can enter their details.

However, before using buttons, you need to have an active account with authorized Instagram partners. You can also only display one button at a time on your profile.

#6. Swipe Up on Stories

Stories are a great Instagram lead generation tool your brand can use to get more potential customers.

But how?

One, use clickable links in Stories. Create a Story, then ask users to “swipe up.” And when they do, they get directed to a form with a convincing call-to-action or a dedicated Instagram page.

Two, take advantage of Instagram takeovers. Get an influencer to take over your account for a time and give your brand access to their followers. They can then encourage actions that help you generate leads as well get free followers instantly.

Three, use a giveaway or competition. Run a contest on Instagram Stories and ask audiences to share the competition with their friends. Your reach increases with each share, and every entry gives you access to a lead.

#7. Instagram Landing Pages

Congratulations!

You’ve got someone to click on your lead ad or call-to-action.

What next?

It’s important to remember that getting someone to click is only half the journey. The visitor is yet to purchase, download, subscribe, or perform any other action.

So, how do you ensure your Instagram lead generation strategy is a success?

Focus on creating a landing page that helps you turn those clicks into conversions. You can use a landing page builder to create optimized landing pages. It should have elements including:

Easy to understand and skim content

One offer and content that directs the visitor to your call-to-action

Genuine testimonials that show the product’s value

Clear value communication

Messages that align with what the user saw before clicking on your call-to-action.

Most importantly, Analyse Instagram accounts to know the real performance. Also, have processes in place to remarketing, outreach, and nurture visitors who take action.

Get Your Instagram Lead Generation Strategy Started

Go ahead and implement these techniques in your Instagram lead generation strategy.

And don’t just stick to one.

Instead, try several of them and focus on those that help you generate quality leads.

Do you need help with any of the Instagram lead generation tactics mentioned above? Comment below, and we can get back to you with more details and best practices.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

