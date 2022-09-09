Pornhub’s Instagram account suspended

Share the joy

Pornhub’s Instagram account has been suspended. Before the suspension, the Pornhub account was one of the most followed accounts on the Meta-owned platform. The account had more than 13 million followers as at the time it was suspended by Instagram.

No official statement has been made as regards the suspension. The suspension comes one month after both Visa and Mastercard severed all privileges extended to the advertising arm of MindGeek [Pornhub’s parent company], TrafficJunky.

Pornhub, according to Variety, shared nonpornographic videos and images on their Instagram account. That said, the company had “directly promoted pornography” while also featuring videos like “Next Career Goal” that encourages people to become pornography farmers, according to Dawn Hawkins, CEO of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation.

“Instagram is courageously choosing to stop partnering with Pornhub, and it is time for all corporate entities to follow its example,” Hawkins said per Variety.

Still on content, Instagram is giving you more options to select multiple posts and mark them using the “not interested” button.

“We’re testing the ability to mark multiple posts in Explore as Not Interested. We’ll immediately hide those posts and refrain from showing you similar content in the future,” Meta said in the blog post.

Meta announced that it is now testing new settings for users to control what kind of content they see on the platform. Currently, Instagram users can click into an individual post to flag it; but that is where it ends—there is no way to do this on multiple content at once.

A new test that allows you to make a list of keywords, phrases, emojis, and hashtags in recommended posts that you are not interested in will soon kickoff. TikTok has been able to implement a similar feature on its platform with success, and this could be where Instagram is getting its inspiration from.

On TikTok, users have the ability to dislike videos to direct their algorithm towards content that they like.

“We’ll also soon start testing the ability to tell Instagram you don’t want to see suggested posts with certain words, phrases or emojis in the caption or hashtags. Whether you’re seeing something that’s not relevant, or have moved on from something you used to like, you can use this feature to stop seeing content that’s not interesting to you.”

The social media company is expanding its sensitive content default that will restrict new young users under the age of 16 to certain content.

By default, all users under the age of 16 will be put into its most restrictive exposure category, unless they manually change this setting.

