Popular sports to bet on BC.GAME

In recent years, the popularity of sports betting has increased in the US. Since the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018, one of the most lucrative industries in the nation has emerged: internet betting.

Online casinos and sportsbooks have drawn new bettors from around the nation. Sports bettors now have more options than ever since operators are competing for a piece of the industry. Recently, BC.GAME also ventured into the area of sports betting. In addition to other well-known sports, it offers markets for popular sports to bet on, like cricket, football, tennis, and badminton. Additionally, it offers esports betting for popular video games like NBA 2K, Rocket League, Counter-Strike, League of Legends, and more.

All sports now have betting, although emergent subgenres like eSports are expanding the fastest in terms of player involvement, viewership, and betting. However, there have always been a select few industry heavyweights that make up the majority of the worldwide sports betting business, and although statistics may vary by nation, these are often the most widely bet-on sports.

American Football

Football is undoubtedly the most popular sport in the United States. Additionally, it is the main attraction of licensed and governed sportsbooks. Professional football produces the most hold overall, with lots of attention and betting activity surrounding each of the scheduled games. Customers in a few states can wager on both professional and collegiate football, with all bet types—from money line sports to live betting—being offered. Obviously, soccer is the name given to football in Europe, but even on the other side of the Atlantic, bettors adore betting on what they call American football.

Soccer

Given that soccer is the biggest and most popular sport in the world, its inclusion on this list makes it obvious. The most popular sport was once horse racing, but play-betting and early rewards have turned soccer betting into a monster. It is estimated that more than £1 billion is wagered on soccer in the UK each year. Given the hundreds of millions of people that watch big sporting events, it is impossible to compile exact data for the global market due to the great number of unregulated marketplaces; yet, the actual quantity of football betting must be enormous.

Tennis

Many people are unaware that tennis is one of the most wagered-on sports in the world. Given the variety of ways to wager on tennis, bets are normally placed on this sport. Initially, live, or in-play betting gave you the option to wager on the winner of a set; currently, you can wager on the outcome of a game.

Tennis matches also lend themselves to a simple, moderate bet; for instance, Federer or Nadal might be pitted against an underdog in the early rounds, and given that the bigger teams dominated tennis for 20 years, they very relatively rarely lose to an underdog.

Cricket

The sixth most bet-on sport worldwide is cricket. Consider India vs. Bangladesh’s 2019 Cricket World Cup match to get an idea of how much is wagered on the game. On one game alone, a staggering £17 million, or around $22 million, was bet on a legal betting site in England. The 2019 Indian Premier League championship match, won by the Mumbai Indians over the Chennai Super Kings, attracted wagers totaling £71 million.

