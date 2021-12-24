Share the joy













Planning Content Delivery Network For Current Media Trends

The internet has evolved over the last four decades. Today, current and predicted trends primarily determine the internet’s features. These trends are, in turn, determined by consumers’ behavior. It is vital for a content delivery network (CDN) to understand the current media trends to create an effective network for delivering content.

What is a CDN?

A CDN is a network of servers in a geographical location that deliver cached information to consumers in proximity. This technology retrieves data/content from a central source and stores it around a vast network of smaller servers to provide quick and easy access to content. CDNs are revolutionizing how consumers interact with their favorite websites and other online places.

Companies deploy CDNs to boost their operations. For CDNs to be effective, the following media trends must be considered while planning their deployment.

Speed/Low Latency: Speed is a crucial requirement in the modern internet world. Websites that experience latency may become redundant and suffer heavy losses. Industry giants such as Amazon and Google may lose billions if their servers experience a few seconds of latency. But with a CDN, speed increases, and latency is minimized. CDNs reduce the time that it takes for consumers and servers to communicate.

Video Content: According to Statista, video content recorded 92% of social media users in 2021 Q2. Videos form the bulk of modern content strategies. Yet, videos mustn’t lag or experience slow loading speeds. Content delivery network addresses that need by caching video content in servers close to consumers worldwide. Facebook, Netflix, Youtube, and other major video platforms deploy CDNs to serve their users.

Gaming: Online games are not available on social media platforms. For example, gaming apps permit users to play games directly on Facebook without third-party intervention. Gaming platforms achieve this by deploying CDNs. Gaming content is cached on CDNs that interact with the central server so that gamers don’t experience game lags typical with direct communication with main servers.

Stories: Stories, fleets, reels, highlights, or whatever they are called across social media platforms are relatively recent features that social media users enjoy. Social media platforms use content delivery networks to power stories. When users upload stories to the central servers, they are cached on CDNs from which other users can access them on their dashboards.

VR and AR: Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are modern features primed to drive social media into a new era of borderless interaction where consumers can immerse themselves in a virtual world. VR and AR require speed, and so, CDNs are used to facilitate instant communication between servers and consumers.

Social Media Communities: Most social media users today belong to one or more communities where they learn, inform, and entertain. CDNs make it easy for social media communities to enjoy seamless interaction across borders without hitches. Communities built on social media platforms are mini-worlds within a world, and CDNs facilitate communication within and between these mini-worlds.

Data and Analytics: CDNs are localized. This simple feature makes them excellent for retrieving local data for analytics and trend prediction. CDNs make it easy for creators to tailor content to target particular locations.

Privacy: Social media users interact with the world but insist on certain privacies. With CDNs, social media platforms can cache consumers’ privacy and minimize the risk of malicious compromise.

When planning CDN strategies, it is essential to consider the media trends. Consumers create trends that change quickly. However, trends, such as speed and privacy, remain forever.

