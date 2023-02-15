Pinterest’s Idea Pin length has now been extended to 5 minutes

Share the joy

Pinterest has announced the expansion of its Idea Pin length from 60 seconds to 5 minutes. What that means is that you can now upload up to 5-minute long videos on the platform.

This is another way to maximize video engagement on the platform, and of course, get value for your video uploads.

Pinterest launched Idea Pins in 2021, and has continued to experience some kind of growth since then. With the expansion, you now have more room to tell your story in a more engaging way to your audience.

The new 5-minute long video length is now available to all users.

🚨 NEW 🚨 @Pinterest now allows creators to upload up to five minutes of video content as Idea Pins.



With that, Pinterest joins YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, that support short-form video, long-form video, and live streams. pic.twitter.com/7JUy8ttbSl — Lindsey Gamble (@LindseyGamble_) February 14, 2023

This past week, Pinterest announced its latest earnings call that it now records 450 million monthly active users globally. This represents an increase of 4 percent year-on-year. Though, Pinterest’s user base in both the US and Canada remained at 95 million, the company’s main growth came from other regions.

Meanwhile, Pinterest has announced that it plans to focus on making video shoppable. This, the company plans to make its focal point this year and even beyond.

“Over the long term, we also want to make every pin shoppable. To that end, we’re making video content on Pinterest more actionable using the same playbook we applied to static images. Over the course of this year, we’ll be deploying our computer vision technology across our video corpus to find products and videos and make them shoppable,” the company’s CEO Bill Ready said during the earnings call

According to Ready, video supply on Pinterest grew y 30 percent quarter-over-quarter thanks to Gen Z users. This is good for the platform because videos are now adding a big part of its revenue growth.

“Importantly, while we’re seeing more than 10% of our engagement is on video, it’s more than 30% of our revenue is on short-form video,” Ready said.

Pinterest’s Q3 results in 2022 showed an increase in both revenue and users. According to its Q3 performance results, Pinterest’s revenue grew by 8 percent year over year to $685 million.

In the US and Canada, the company experienced a 9 percent revenue change, while the rest of the world experienced an 8 percent change.

On monthly active users, Pinterest added 12 million more users in the quarter. This increase took its userbase back up to 445 million monthly active users.

