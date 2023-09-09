Pinterest unveils new body type filters

Share the joy

Pinterest has introduced a new body-type technology to its suite of inclusive AI innovations. This is the first time a social media company will be using this type of feature to identify various body types in images.

With the new body type filters, Pinterest will be attractive to users of all kinds of body shapes and sizes, where their fashion tastes are met.

This is how Pinterest explains it:

“Inspired by user behavior and the culturally critical discussion around body representation, Pinterest’s Inclusive Product Team partnered with experts inside and outside of Pinterest to develop a body type technology that uses shape, sizes, and form to identify body types in images. With this enhanced understanding of visual content through computer vision technology, Pinterest has shaped its algorithms to increase representation of both body type and skin tone across search results and related Pins. For example, if a user searches for date night outfit inspiration, they will see results inclusive of various body types and skin tone ranges.”

The filters give you an idea of how certain products will fit when you wear them, as opposed to a more stereotypical model shape. This will, of course, help you personalize your search experience while looking for the perfect product on Pinterest.

Pinterest said it collaborated with a range of organizations and experts to develop the new process. Some of these external organizations include Advance Fat Acceptance (NAAFA), model and size advocate Tess Holliday, as well as plus-sized Pinterest Creators.

In 2022, the world’s biggest catalog of ideas added an AR feature that lets you preview furniture from popular online stores like Walmart, West Elm, and more.

The “Try On for Home Décor” feature will let you see furniture from partner stores including Crate & Barrel, CB2, Walmart, West Elm, and Wayfair in your house. This will be made possible through the power of augmented reality, a technology that has now become a big part of Pinterest.

For those who always shop through Pinterest, using the feature would not pose any challenge. The AR feature does not seem to be widely available for now, but it should be in the next couple of days.

When it goes live, you should see an AR symbol on supported product pins. Once you tap on them, you should be given access to the “try in your space” button.

