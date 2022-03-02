Pinterest supports Women’s History Month with program for female-owned businesses

Share the joy

Women’s History Month has started. And Pinterest wants to mark the occasion with a new Elevates support program. It will fund and train ten chosen female-owned businesses.

The funding will choose businesses from among the underrepresented communities.

“Stemming from our core mission to create a platform that builds a sense of belonging, Pinterest Elevates offers both monetary and strategic support to help uplift business owners of color, with disabilities, or part of the LGBTQ+ community,” explains Pinterest.

The company has chosen a range of female-run businesses that will receive a share of $100,000 in total funds.

The chosen businesses are:

Pinterest launched its first Elevates program in 2020. It assisted Black business owners affected heavily by the pandemic. Now, it has helped more than 55 brands to improve inclusion and diversity, and ensure minority-owned businesses can maximize their on-platform prospects.

These participants will receive ad credits. They will also have a personal business coach to guide their strategy and development. They will get a platform-specific training, audience insights and more support.

Learn more about the program participants and the Elevates program here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

