Pinterest shares report on Gen Z shoppers’ habits

Pinterest has released a report on how Gen Z consumers shop. It studies how brands can optimize product appeal. And it shows how Pinterest improves connection with young consumers.

The report examines what Zoomers look for when shopping. It includes the elements that drive better response.

“Zoomers (consumers born between 1997-2012) have seen it all – they’re the first true digital natives – the first generation who can’t remember what life was like before the internet. That makes them less attached to particular brands than previous generations – and they’re far more keen on finding new shiny things that will set them apart,” explains Pinterest.

The company also notes that Zoomers are 20% more likely to try new products than other generations. And internal Pinterest data shows that Zoomers purchased 80% more new products in the last year than other generations.

“Brands that connect with Gen Zers may see 14x greater revenue growth opportunity on average with this generation over time versus other generations,” adds Pinterest.

Pinterest advises brands to:

Use video – Video ads tend to capture Gen Z consumers’ attention more than other marketing types. “As the first true digital natives, Gen Zers are more likely to say video ads appeal to them when shopping for new products than other generations,” says Pinterest.

– Video ads tend to capture Gen Z consumers’ attention more than other marketing types. “As the first true digital natives, Gen Zers are more likely to say video ads appeal to them when shopping for new products than other generations,” says Pinterest. Highlight brand values – Gen Z consumers want the brands they buy from to value their preferences. Marketers must have an in-depth understanding of how the platform works. They must know what is important for Zoomers. And brands must support nonprofits through posts and announcements.

– Gen Z consumers want the brands they buy from to value their preferences. Marketers must have an in-depth understanding of how the platform works. They must know what is important for Zoomers. And brands must support nonprofits through posts and announcements. Let them stand out – Gen Zers want products that lets them express their unique identity. “Having grown up in the most socially open era yet, Gen Zers relish standing out – and using the products they buy to help express who they are,” says Pinterest.

Pinterest notes that its users are early adopters. Pinners are 15% more likely to buy a new product within a week after launch. Around 50% of Gen Z consumers are active on Pinterest, giving audiences a direct connection.

Read Pinterest’s full Gen Z report here.

