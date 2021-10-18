Pinterest shares insights on travel trends amid the pandemic

Share the joy













Vaccine rollouts are in full swing in many countries. And people want to return to their normal selves before COVID-19 shocked the world. Many of us have travel at the top of their priority list to improve their mental and emotional well-being.

Prolonged lockdowns and restrictions have fired up the spirit of adventure for many people. Many potential travelers have saved money during the pandemic to expand their options for escape, especially with the upcoming holidays.

The latest data from Pinterest shows searches for travel ideas are up by 19% this year (compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels) across its platform.

“Today’s travelers are increasingly guided by passions (like hiking, food or museums) or goals (like escaping the city or chasing summer), rather than specific destinations. For example, searches for “dream vacations destinations” are up 482% year over year,” says Pinterest.

Pinterest says this opens new doors of opportunity for travel marketers to reach out to potential travelers with new offers. They can entice them with prospects of escape and adventure. And it aligns with the desire to leave their comfort zones and see the world again.

Domestic travel is gaining momentum. And Pinterest has shared a map of top trending destinations among Pinners over the past few months.

Use this as your guide on how to market your travel programs and packages. You can include the items people will bring on their new escapades.

“72% of people using Pinterest to plan travel have used the platform to decide on their destination for a trip. You can get your brand in the mix by meeting people when and where they’re searching,” adds Pinterest.

Travel is one of the most affected industries by the COVID-19 pandemic. But we are seeing hope, and it seems normal is in view. New stats like this from Pinterest highlight the rising interest to escape months of lockdowns and restrictions. And this can lead to a tourism boom tourism for the last quarter of 2021.

Read Pinterest’s full travel report here.

