Pinterest shares how male Pinners will spend in 2022

Pinterest is the haven for female shoppers. But male usage has been growing. The platform has reached about 27% of US men between 25 to 54 years old. It could open new opportunities for more male-centric brands and products. But what are male Pinners looking for?

Photo by Brett Jordan on Pexels.com

The company has published new insights on how male Pinners will spend in 2022. It also shared how men differ their use versus other users of the app. It will help marketers plan for their male Pinner outreach.

Pinterest data shows male pinners are set to plan big this year. They want to get back on track in their lifegoals after the pandemic.

“Our study showed a mix of big-picture intention setting (eat better, find work-life balance) and smaller shifts to have more fun (socialize more, spend more time with friends),” explains Pinterest.

The goals are universal for post-pandemic plans. Yet this will be disrupted again due to the Omicron variant.

Still, Pinterest offers more specific notes on how men want to achieve these aims.

Pinterest says:

55% of male users want to go to the movies more often

55% of male users want to go to restaurants

50% want to host house parties this year

60% want new activities with their families

30% want to buy a new car

We see some valuable opportunities in these trends. And it could align with your Pinterest marketing, if you want to connect with men in the app.

Pinterest says 75% of male Pinners want to spend more money for their goals this year.

What do male Pinners want in their Pin shopping journey?

Pinterest highlights three key tips:

Male users are decidedly mindful of brand names. They will pay more for trusted brands.

Men search less than women before purchasing. They want to get to the point faster. This highlights the need to engage with them early in their shopping journey

The platform’s personalization in search results is key for male Pinners. About 85% of male users say the platform feels personalized.

This opens more opportunity to link with receptive buyers.

Read the Pinterest research report here.

